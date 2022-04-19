Submit Release
SB57 in Sen: Representative Vining added as a cosponsor - 2022-04-19

WISCONSIN, April 19 - An Act to renumber and amend 125.272 and 125.51 (6); to amend 125.02 (20) and 139.25 (9); and to create 125.07 (1) (b) 7., 125.07 (2) (c), 125.272 (2), 125.51 (6) (b) and 139.11 (1m) of the statutes; Relating to: alcohol beverages delivery and the face-to-face requirement for retail sales of alcohol beverages.

Status: S - Available for Scheduling

