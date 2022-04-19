Accely Acquired Activate To Extend Its SAP Services In Egypt

CAIRO, EGYPT, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accely, a global Gold SAP service provider, partnered with an Egyptian shareholding company, Activate. Ahmed Morgan, CEO, Activate, and Nilesh Shah, CEO of Accely Group, ventured into a partnership to enhance SAP services within Egypt's geographic boundaries.

Activate company has a better understanding of the Egyptian business model, while Accely can make SAP implementations more lucrative for businesses.
Nilesh Shah is confident that his skilled team can automate and encourage business growth in this region. Accely’s certified team can acknowledge business needs and recommend the ideal SAP solution. A solution that can eliminate business hurdles.

“We are proud to make such a dynamic presence into an opportunistic terrain like Egypt. It gives Accely an immense pleasure to reach out to businesses and automate them at scale. We aim to empower enterprises with the appropriate strengths to attain new heights,” said Nilesh, CEO of Accely.
Activate company is a well-known Egyptian shareholding organization based in Cairo. Established in 2014, this company has its branches in the UAE and offers specialized and value-added services to GCC customers.

Nilesh Shah analyzed the need and scope of a reliable SAP service provider in the Egyptian market. Hence, he and his team brainstormed a business model that worked for both businesses, and they have united to transform businesses with the optimal SAP solutions in this dynamic and growing Egyptian market.

Over the years, Accely has revolutionized global enterprises with SAP solutions and implementations. Advent in the new market will bring opportunities to this SAP eagle and existing and emerging businesses in the region.

Introducing the CEO

Nilesh Shah, CEO of Accely, has led the firm to a global niche presence with 20+ years of experience in SAP solutions and implementations. His positive and transformative mindset signifies his leadership aptitude. In addition, his strategic business approach has resulted in lucrative investments and global partnerships.

About Accely

Accely is a CMMI Level 3 firm and preferred SAP Gold Partner company headquartered in Singapore, with a global niche presence in ten countries. We have been honored with the title ‘SAP Game Changer in 2021’. We assist companies with the optimal IT infrastructure and streamline and automate business processes through SAP solutions. Our end-to-end SAP solutions and services suite empower companies to adapt lucrative solutions and gain business excellence.


This press release is issued through Arab Newswire (www.arabnewswire.com)

Nilesh Shah, CEO
Accely Consulting India Pvt. Ltd.
+91 22 6116 3300
Nilesh Shah, CEO
Accely Consulting India Pvt. Ltd.
+91 22 6116 3300
