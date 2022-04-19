Do good to people says Centenarian May Pollard

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, April 19 - “Do good to people, your mother, your brother, your friends. Have no enemies,” says Centenarian Ms. May Pollard. Born April 17th, 1917, Ms. Pollard who will celebrate her 103rd birthday on Easter Sunday said her favourite scripture is Psalm 23 and just as the passage asserts God’s love and protection, Ms. Pollard also encouraged persons to do good and to protect older persons and children.

“Please be good to old people and young children. If you see them falling by the road, try to go to them and ask them what happened because if you see them falling and you leave them there, God doesn’t like that.” Ms. Pollard also revealed the secret to longevity as eating healthy foods and “having a cap of brandy every night.”

The mother of two, grandmother of ten, and great-grandmother to ten also revealed that dating differed significantly from then to now.

“No boy or man was allowed to take you out without a chaperone and you had to be home by a certain time. Once a boy was interested in you, he could only visit your home when he wanted to state his intention,” said Ms. Pollard. The centenarian who has witnessed many events throughout her life said she now spends her days quietly relaxing and listening to the radio.

Ms. Pollard was visited by Ms. Sophia Kennedy and Ms. Quelyn Joseph, Inspector I’s of the Division of Ageing, responsible for the National Centenarian Programme where older persons are honoured for attaining the milestone age of one hundred and over. Ms. Pollard was presented with her Certificate of Honour and Achievement, a hamper courtesy of Senator the Honourable Donna Cox, and a personalised birthday cake by the Kiss Baking Company.

