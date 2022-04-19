Trinidad and Tobago to host HERO CPL matches in 2022

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, April 19 - 30th August, 2022 marks the start of Hero Caribbean Premier League. Trinidad & Tobago has been confirmed as one of the host locations for this season’s CPL. There will be eight matches played in Trinidad during September 12 – 18, with home team Trinbago Knight Riders taking part in four of those games.

The Honourable Shamfa Cudjoe, Minister of Sport and Community Development stated that “The Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago is excited to partner with the Hero Caribbean Premiere League, and welcomes back the biggest party in Sport to the home of Carnival, as we host the 2022 edition of the Hero CPL. This opportunity serves as an investment into positioning Trinidad & Tobago as a regional leader in sports tourism especially in this redefined sphere of sport events in the post pandemic era. Live spectators are an essential element of sport, so fans are welcomed to return to the stands in support of their teams and favourite players. In T&T we continue to champion safe practices while having fun as all COVID-19 protocols would be adhered to during the games.”

Trinidad & Tobago was the host for the Hero CPL in 2020 where the matches were played behind closed doors as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. With restrictions now being relaxed in Trinidad and Tobago, the unique energy and excitement of cricket fans will come alive at all the matches, bringing a return to the fantastic atmosphere the tournament has missed over the previous two seasons.

Eager fans can expect a favourable schedule, half of the matches will be at 10am, offering great family entertainment with the Hero CPL planning to work with local schools and sports clubs to encourage young cricket fans and their families to attend. There will also be the traditional evening games, where the Trinbago Knightriders will play all their matches. The Home team will be looking to continue their excellent form when playing in front of their passionate fans.

Pete Russell, Hero CPL’s CEO, said: “Trinidad & Tobago has been a huge part of the success of Hero CPL and we are delighted to be back for 2022. The atmosphere at venues in Trinidad has always been fantastic and we know that the fans will be hugely excited to be back at the Biggest Party in Sport.”

ABOUT THE HERO CARIBBEAN PREMIER LEAGUE:

First started in 2013, the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is a franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament that combines two of the most compelling aspects of Caribbean life – dramatic cricket and a vibrant Carnival atmosphere. The broadcast and digital viewership has passed 500 million in both 2020 and in 2021 to make it one of the most watched leagues in world cricket. St Kitts & Nevis Patriots are the current Hero CPL champions and the other competing teams are Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Jamaica Tallawahs, Saint Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders. The 2022 tournament will take place from 30 August to 30 September. For further information visit www.cplt20.com