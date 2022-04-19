From Playing Rock to Printing Rock: A 3D Journey

Submit Release
ROCHESTER, NH, USA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- These days, cutting edge tech is involved with everything we do—even in the loftiest heights of the art world. Since 1895, the famed Venice Biennale has been a showcase for the world’s best and brightest artists and architects, from such artists as Picasso and Chagall to architects Zaha Hadid and Frank Gehry. Even during a pandemic, the Biennale carried on, both in person and remotely.

American 3d-printed concrete tech firm Madco3d partnered with Monad Studios of Miami to create huge sustainable concrete 3d prints of Monad’s “Borboletta”. The connection between tech and humanity, sustainability and materials all spoke to the theme, “How Will We Live Together?” that echoed throughout the Biennale.

Artist and architect Professor Eric Goldemberg says of the 3d printed concrete versions of his art, “Those three parts looked amazing…it’s very impressive because they are massive, and they have this amazing rough, beautiful texture as distinct from the kind of smooth finish they had in plastic,“ which he had orginally printed in plastic using 125 separate pieces to create the finished project, a full 15' long.

Monad and Madco3d know each other from their collaborative efforts in working to design solutions to replace and replenish damaged coral reefs with 3d printed sustainable concrete designs, a focus of Goldemberg’s Masters of Architecture students’ projects.

Goldemberg’s work studies how we will all live together starting at the microorganic level and challenges the traditional bounds of architecture to explore the world beyond the built environment.  

Borboletta—designed with his professional practice MONAD Studio and wife Veronica Zalcberg and in collaboration with Alessandro Melis, curator of the Italian Pavilion of the Venice Biennale—studies the integration between microbiology, biodiversity and architecture through a series of projections and a 3D plastic model that was also printed. 

It included sonic integration of a 3D-printed guitar; Arduino feedback systems, a self-sufficient habitat oriented to the proliferation of biodiversity (multi-layered windows); and the climate responsivity of the system, through the expansion and contraction of an acellular mass of creeping gelatinous protoplasm containing nuclei (slime mold). 

“Architecture is not just for people,” Goldemberg said. “It is for all sorts of organisms. Because without them, we cannot achieve the balance needed to sustain ourselves. We are beginning to celebrate and explore architecture that cultivates other forms of life.” 

The 3d concrete prints of the Borboletta are organic looking, and seem almost to breathe with life. The surging forms and interwoven branches arcing randomly, much like a forest, seem to coexist with various lifeforms, very much an example of “how we can live together.” By respecting all species, and calibrating our use of resources, all can live in harmony. Even the concrete Madco3d prints with is sustainable and absorbs CO2.

Goldemberg demonstrated the interaction of sound, sculpture and life at the Biennale when a guitarist performed on one of his 3d printed guitars, with a panel including the famed Eddie Kramer, who engineered albums by the likes of Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin.

The large prints Monad and Madcod3d created will be available in a limited quantity to collectors, galleries and museums. Whether a concrete electric guitar is in the offing, Madco3d partner Dan Bernard quips, “Well, we do print rock.”

