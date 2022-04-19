Formatk Systems LTD Announces Findings from Clinical Study

The study features Formatk’s innovative technology for removal of unwanted facial hair, which was published in the Journal of Cosmetic and Laser Therapy.

TIRAT CARMEL, ISRAEL, April 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Formatk Systems LTD is pleased to announce the release of its technological findings from a recent clinical study published in the Journal of Cosmetic and Laser Therapy on January 17th, 2022.Formatk Systems LTD is a leading global manufacturer and provider of energy-based devices for the medical aesthetic industry. All of the company’s products are designed, developed, and manufactured in its state-of-the-art facility and subjected to the most rigorous quality assurance and clinical procedures based on extensive clinical research.Today, Formatk Systems is releasing the findings from its most recent clinical breakthrough study published in the Journal of Cosmetic and Laser Therapy. The study, entitled, Report of Efficacy & Safety of Intense Pulsed Light Therapy for Unwanted Facial Hair: a Retrospective Analysis in Skin of Color, by Ajay Dshpande , focuses on the topic of facial hair removal, one of the most common aesthetic concerns for men and women around the world. According to the company facial hair can be especially difficult to remove for patients with dark skin types because it is typically very fine hair with little contrast. Formatk Systems’ study, however, demonstrates that the company’s MAGMA platform can tackle these challenges and successfully permanently reduce hair growth.The study presents a new treatment protocol using Formatk’s Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) technology for treating facial hair removal. This large-scale clinical study included 650 patients and spanned over 3 years (2015-2018), making it a large resource of clinical knowledge inclusive of different skin types and informing on long terms effects.“Over the years, Formatk Systems LTD has developed the most advanced energy-based devices for the clinical aesthetic market,” says CEO, Mr. Shai Toledano. “Today, we are proud to witness these promising top-line results which demonstrate and provide insight into how effective our technology is for treating fine facial hair. This is a milestone and breakthrough in the field with a clinical benefit over current technologies. We believe that these findings impact the entire industry, and it is our goal to establish it as the new standard of technology. We are committed to the continued delivery of the most advanced and highly effective devices that are safe, convenient, and accessible.”For more information about Formatk Systems, please visit www.formatk.co.il ABOUT FORMATK SYSTEMS LTD.Formatk Systems LTD. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of technologically driven and market-oriented energy-based devices for the medical aesthetic market. Founded in 2008 by a group of industry veterans, Formatk Systems LTD. has, and continues to, introduce a sophisticated product range that empowers professional practitioners and sets a new standard of quality, innovation, and safety. The company’s core strength is rooted in the commitment to challenge today’s norms and push existing technological boundaries by combining extensive R&D experience, a multi-disciplinary approach and profound cooperation with our global partners.All of Formatk Systems LTD.’s products are designed, developed and manufactured in its state-of-the-art laboratories and subjected to the most rigorous quality assurance, and its clinical procedures are all based on extensive clinical research.Formatk System proudly partners with professional practitioners in 45 countries - and counting. With these quality-based relationships, the company has successfully developed a brand built on the commitment to deliver excellence.