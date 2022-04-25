Property I.D. launches the first Digital Signature Enabled NHD

The NEW Property I.D. release upgrades its already renowned MAX NHD with Digital Signatures

CONTRA COSTA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Property I.D. announced today the launching of the FIRST DocuSign compatible Digital Signature Enabled NHD real estate disclosure report. Property I.D. is using a new advanced processing method designed to enable NHD reports with Digital Signatures. This advance in the NHD report allows Property I.D. MAX users to save up to 10 minutes per transaction.

The Property I.D. MAX NHD with digital signature enabled pages, now automatically places all of the signature boxes, fill-ins, and checkboxes in the document ready to be assigned to the signers with no more time-consuming dragging & dropping or document prep. Each field is adjusted and applied to the document as soon as it is loaded into the users DocuSign envelope. By combining the largest real estate disclosure data-bank of Property I.D., with IST cognitive technology, the Property I.D. MAX NHD report understands unprecedented amounts of data while intelligently optimizing the user experience.

visit www.propertyid.com to see MAX now.

