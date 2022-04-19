Public Hearing Scheduled to Receive Comment on Proposed CWD Temporary Rules

RALEIGH, N.C. (April 19, 2022) — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has initiated temporary rulemaking to address Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) and the positive detection found in a hunter-harvested deer in Yadkin County on March 31. A public hearing to receive comments on the proposed rules will be held on May 12, 7 – 9 p.m. at the agency’s headquarters at 1751 Varsity Drive, Raleigh. A virtual option will also be available via Zoom for anyone unable to attend in person.

Registration is not required for in-person attendance, however pre-registration is required for Zoom. Individuals may also join the meeting toll free at 833-568-8864 or 669-216-1590 using Webinar ID 161 000 7539.

Public comments on the proposed changes will be accepted through May 20 and may be submitted during the public comment portion of the public hearing, via the agency’s online Comment Portal, emailed to regulations@ncwildlife.org (must include name, phone number and mailing address in e-mail), or mailed to: Rule-Making Coordinator, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, 1701 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1700.

Emergency powers were invoked by the Executive Director on April 12 to activate a localized response plan to assist with detection and isolation of CWD. The proposed temporary rules will replace emergency powers and specify requirements necessary to reduce movement of the disease and infection opportunities. Additional information about the proposed temporary rules is available at ncwildlife.org/Proposed-Regulations. For more information about CWD, visit ncwildlife.org/CWD.