3 Utah bird-watching events to check out this spring

Salt Lake City — Spring is here, which means wildlife migrations are in full swing. Bird-watching is a great opportunity to get outdoors and see a wide variety of wildlife — and enjoy the fun challenge of trying to identify them!

Whether you are a bird-watching enthusiast or just like being outside in nature, here are three great events to celebrate World Migratory Bird Day on Saturday, May 14.

Moab Migratory Bird Day event

This event will be hosted by The Nature Conservancy and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources on May 14 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Scott and Norma Matheson Wetlands Preserve at 934 W. Kane Creek Blvd. in Moab. Participants will have the opportunity to join wildlife biologists on a tour of the wetlands to see a diverse assortment of migrating birds. Participants can also visit a variety of stations placed throughout the preserve to learn more about some of the native species. Bikes, dogs and other pets are not permitted on the preserve.

While the event is free, participants should register online in advance.

Steinaker State Park Migratory Bird Day event

Hosted by Steinaker State Park and the DWR, this all-day event will be held at Steinaker State Park on May 14 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Steinaker State Park is located at 4335 U.S. 191 in Vernal.) Festivities will include an 8 a.m. hike to see different birds in the park. That will be followed by an educational birding presentation and discussion at 1 p.m., and the day will conclude with a dark sky tour of the state park at 8 p.m.

The event will be free to attend, but a $10 park entrance fee is required to enter the park. Participants are asked to register online in advance and to complete a separate registration for each part of the event they plan to attend.

Great Salt Lake Bird Festival

The annual Great Salt Lake Bird Festival is another exciting opportunity to see and learn more about birds in Utah. Sponsored by Davis County and hosted at the DWR's George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Wildlife Education Center, this event will take place May 12–15 at a variety of locations around the Wasatch Front. The festival will include a myriad of opportunities to see birds, including via a boat tour on the Great Salt Lake, regional field trips and excursions, and several workshops and other activities.

For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, visit the Great Salt Lake Bird Festival website.