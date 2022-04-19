Graph Database Market 2022 Size, Industry Share, Trends, Analysis, Top Key Players and Forecast by 2027

Graph Database Market

The global graph database market reached US$ 1.13 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3.78 Billion by 2027, CAGR of 21.60% during 2022-2027.

Graph database (GDB), also known as semantic database, stores data in collections of edges and nodes instead of rows and columns. It can analyze, scale, and handle large and complex datasets efficiently. It helps minimize the complexity in a database and enhance data accessibility by preventing the generation and duplication of various tables. Compared to traditional database solutions, it offers enhanced computing power, indexing, querying, and storage. As a result, GDB finds extensive applications in customer analytics, identity and access management, fraud detection and risk management, recommendation engines, and master data management.

Graph Database Market Trends and Drivers:

The global graph database market is primarily driven by its increasing applications across numerous industries, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), telecommunications, and retail.

Additionally, the escalating demand for solutions that can process low-latency queries has accelerated the product adoption rate. Besides this, the growing GDB usage in supply chain management, social media data mining, and sales to determine interconnections between consumers' online activities has augmented the product demand.

Furthermore, the rising dependence on cloud computing technology and the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence (AI)-based GDB tools and services have catalyzed the market growth. Other factors, including the surging GDB utilization in smart grids, emerging applications in healthcare, increasing penetration of connected data, and technological advancements, are also anticipated to drive the market further.

Global Graph Database Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.), Datastax Inc., Franz Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Marklogic Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Neo4j Inc., Objectivity Inc., Oracle Corporation, Stardog Union, Tibco Software Inc. and Tigergraph Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, component, type of database, analysis type, deployment model, application and industry vertical.

Breakup by Component:

• Software

• Services

Breakup by Type of Database:

• Relational (SQL)

• Non-Relational (NoSQL)

Breakup by Analysis Type:

• Path Analysis

• Connectivity Analysis

• Community Analysis

• Centrality Analysis

Breakup by Deployment Model:

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

Breakup by Application:

• Fraud Detection and Risk Management

• Master Data Management

• Customer Analytics

• Identity and Access Management

• Recommendation Engine

• Privacy and Risk Compliance

• Others

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

• BFSI

• Retail and E-Commerce

• IT and Telecom

• Healthcare and Life Science

• Government and Public Sector

• Media and Entertainment

• Manufacturing

• Transportation and Logistics

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

