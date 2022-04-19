Education is the Key to New Opportunities

Education is like a lantern which lights your way in a dark alley” — H.E. Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

In collaboration with California Metropolitan University – CMU, a sponsored institution by the International Alliance of Business Professionals (IABP), California - Dr. Raphael Nagel supported the educational development of underprivileged students by awarding them scholarships to study the Master of Business Administration program at CMU through IABP membership.

An example is the scholarship awards to Ugandan students through an emotional delivery during which they expressed their excitement to receive such a generous gift, especially after having been affected by a pandemic that affected the entire world.

Dr. Raphael Nagel wishes to pursue his most sincere wish to provide full educational scholarships to students from Uganda as a gesture of his deep admiration and respect for the country and to strengthen the mutual investment relationship for a long-term cause with the support of CMU and IABP. In this gesture, Dr. Nagel is emphasizing the importance of believing and acting in the advocacy that education is the answer to sustainable development.

In order for this beneficial project to come true, the support of CMU and IABP has been crucial. In doing this, “all of us believe that education is the key to moving forward and overcoming challenges”, said Dr. Raphael Nagel.

It is the desire of Dr. Raphael Nagel and CMU to provide more educational and professional development support in near future to reach the needy. Both institutions want to promote education and training in remote places, and demonstrate that no matter the challenges a country or its people face, everyone can achieve their goals given the will to do so.

