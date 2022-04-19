Empty Capsules Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis 2022-2027

Empty Capsules Market

The global empty capsules market size reached US$ 2.61 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4.14 Billion by 2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global empty capsules market reached a value of US$ 2.61 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 4.14 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 7.60% during 2022-2027.

Empty capsules are solid medicine shells that consist of a combination of drugs. They are administered to the patient’s body in the form of granules and pellets as they are easier to swallow as compared to tablets. Empty capsules are prepared from gelatin and non-gelatin materials such as pullulan, HPMS, and starch. The gelatin capsules are manufactured from pig, beef, and chicken connective tissues, whereas non-gelatin capsules are made from a mixture of starch and hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC). Consequently, they find application in the pharmaceutical, therapeutic, and healthcare industries.

Empty Capsules Market Trends and Drivers:

The global empty capsules market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of capsule-in-capsule technology that ensures gastrointestinal safety in patients. The significant growth of the pharmaceutical industry, along with the rising number of clinical trial studies and the growing geriatric population, are fueling the market growth.

In addition, the growing prevalence of non-communicable diseases like cancer, diabetes, heart ailments, and lung disorders are facilitating the demand for nutraceuticals, thereby escalating the product demand.

Furthermore, the extensive research and development (R&D) activities for manufacturing therapeutic products and easy access to advanced treatment options are also expected to create a positive impact on the market growth in the upcoming years.

Global Empty Capsules Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

ACG Associated Capsules Pvt. Ltd., Bright Pharma Caps Inc., CapsCanada Corporation, HealthCaps India Limited, Lonza Group AG, Medicaps Limited, Qualicaps Co. Ltd. (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation), Nectar Lifesciences Limited, Roxlor LLC, Shanxi Guangsheng Medicinal Capsules Co. Ltd, Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd, Suheung Co. Ltd and Sunil Healthcare Limited.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, raw material, functionality, therapeutic application and end user.

Breakup by Type:

• Gelatin Capsule

• Non-gelatin Capsule

Breakup by Raw Material:

• Pig Meat

• Bovine Meat

• Bone

• Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC)

• Others

Breakup by Functionality:

• Immediate-release Capsules

• Sustained-release Capsules

• Delayed-release Capsules

Breakup by Therapeutic Application:

• Antibiotic and Antibacterial Drugs

• Vitamins and Dietary Supplements

• Antacid and Antiflatulent Preparations

• Cardiovascular Therapy Drugs

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Nutraceutical Industry

• Cosmetics Industry

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

