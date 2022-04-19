CybeReady Appoints Bonnie Hampton as Vice President of Sales for North America
Enterprise IT Veteran to Expand Adoption of Industry-Leading Cybersecurity Training PlatformSANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CybeReady, provider of the world’s fastest security training platform, today named Bonnie Hampton as the Vice President of Sales, North America to lead the organization’s sales operations in the region. Hampton brings extensive experience and platinum sales performance from companies such as SUSE, Pure Storage, and Zones. Hampton will focus her efforts on CybeReady’s Adaptive Training Platform.
As the VP of Sales, North America, Hampton plans to strengthen CybeReady’s overall sales organization. As an example, some goals may include building upon CybeReady’s established presence in the channel and expanding sales with enterprises concerned about the sharp rise in cybersecurity attacks occurring in 2022. During Hampton's career change, she noticed an enormous market opportunity where training employees should be the first line of defense against the increasing number of malicious cyber-attacks.
Prior to joining CybeReady, Hampton was the North America Sales Director in State and Local Government and Education (SLED) for open-source leader at SUSE. While at SUSE, she managed all sales hiring, conducted sales training, and was over 200% of the sales goal during her time with the company. Prior to SUSE, she was a platinum performing account executive for Pure Storage where she secured the most net new logos for the company’s Central Team in FY2021. Leading up to Pure Storage, she was a platinum performing account manager who ranked in the top 10% of all sales representatives during FY2017, while also managing business development.
“There is no better time than now to lead CybeReady’s sales efforts in the market as demand for fast and effective cyber training is top of mind across all business sectors,” said Ms. Hampton. “As we’re looking to take the cybersecurity training market by storm, establishing a strong partner and customer-centric culture will be central to our success.”
“Bonnie’s impressive background and successful track record will be a tremendous asset and support to our mission of bringing a strong security culture to the organizations we work with,” said Eitan Fogel, CEO of CybeReady. “She has already become a key player on our team as we expand deployments of our industry-leading platform and strengthen our category position.”
About CybeReady
CybeReady’s adaptive security awareness training platform evolves your organization from security awareness to cyber readiness. The company’s solution autonomously engages more employees, more effectively, frequently, and easily. Infused with training expertise and powered by machine learning, the adaptive, easy-to-digest simulations and security content reduce the high-risk group by 82%. CybeReady's human learning automation allows employees to train year-round, continuously advancing and adapting their skills to match real-world phishing attacks. Deployed by hundreds of organizations globally, including the City & County of San Francisco, SodaStream, ING, StitchFix, Avid Technology, and others, CybeReady is fully-managed, making it the security awareness training solution with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) available today. Founded in 2015, CybeReady is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in the Silicon Valley. For more information, please visit www.cybeready.com.
