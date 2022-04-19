66th Viennese Opera Ball
Charity Celebration in New York City to Benefit Music Therapy Program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer CenterNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Viennese Opera Ball - the oldest and most prestigious outside of Vienna - will hold its annual celebration for the 66th year on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City under the auspices of the U.S. Austrian Chamber of Commerce.
This gala will benefit the music therapy program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center with support from Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research. The Gala chairs for the evening will be philanthropist Jean Shafiroff and Denise Rich. The vice chairs will be Sylvia Hemingway and Peter Thomas Roth. Top opera stars Donata d'Annunzio Lombardi, Carolina López Moreno, Iurii Samoilov, and Johanna Will have been confirmed to perform at the 66th Viennese Opera Ball, with opera star Nadine Sierra joining as Honorary Guest.
The annual white tie charity gala honors Austria and America's cultural and economic ties, uniting two continents, two cities, and two centuries in one glamorous evening. It was founded 66 years ago by Austrian immigrants to the United States as a tribute to both their former hometown Vienna and their host city, New York. The gala attracts an international audience that includes diplomats and dignitaries, international corporations, and professionals
Metropolitan opera singers, a renowned orchestra, ballet performances, the West Point color guard, a midnight quadrille, and many other surprises all contribute to a glamorous and delightful evening. Previous notable attendees include The Honorable Michael Ludwig, Governor and Mayor of Vienna, Actress Samantha Mathis, and TV personality Star Jones.
For more information, visit: vienneseoperaball.com/66th-viennese-opera-ball/
About the Viennese Opera Ball: Since 1955, the Viennese Opera Ball in New York has been a representative of Vienna’s cultural legacy, elegance, and glamour in the Big Apple. The Ball operates as a cultural platform and builds bridges to connect present day New York City with 19th Century Vienna, and people of varying heritages, continents, and generations, to bring traditional glamour to the city that never sleeps.
