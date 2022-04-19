Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Review | Clinical Trial Analysis by DelveInsight

Plaque Psoriasis is the most common type of psoriasis and accounts for 80% to 90% cases of total psoriasis. An increase in the number of biologics and biosimilar products has led to enhanced drug development for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. Bristol Myers Squibb is seeking for the market approval of Deucravacitinib with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of September 10, 2022. Other companies investigating the potential treatment in the highest stage of development include Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Akeso Biopharma, Can-fite biopharma, and several others.

Plaque Psoriasis is the most common type of psoriasis and accounts for 80% to 90% cases of total psoriasis. An increase in the number of biologics and biosimilar products has led to enhanced drug development for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. Bristol Myers Squibb is seeking for the market approval of Deucravacitinib with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of September 10, 2022. Other companies investigating the potential treatment in the highest stage of development include Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Akeso Biopharma, Can-fite biopharma, and several others.

DelveInsight’s 'Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 30+ active players working to develop 30+ pipeline therapies for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis treatment. Leading Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis companies such as Acrutis Biotherapeutics, AnaptysBio, Evelo Biosciences , Bristol-Myers Squibb , Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Akeso Biopharma, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, GC Cell Corporation, Nimbus Therapeutics, Bioeq GmbH, Dong-A ST Co., Ltd., Can-fite biopharma, Bio-thera solutions, AbbVie, Sinocelltech, Jansen research and development, Innovent Biologics, Aurigene discovery, Affibody, GlaxoSmithKline, Abcentra, and others are evaluating novel Plaque Psoriasis treatment drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape.

, , and others are evaluating novel Plaque Psoriasis treatment drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape. Key Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis pipeline therapies in various stages of development includes BMS-986165, SHR 1314, Ebdarokimab, Jaktinib, SCD-044, CT 303, FYB202 , DMB-3115, CF101, BAT2206, ABP 654, SCT630, SCD-044, NDI-034858, JTE-451, JNJ-77242113, IBI112, Cedirogant, AUR101, AK111, ABY-035, GSK2982772, and others.

In March 2022, Jansen Research and development announced the initiation of VISIBLE, a first-of-its-kind, large-scale prospective clinical study dedicated to people of color living with moderate to severe plaque and/or scalp PsO.

On April 7, 2022, Meiji Seika Pharma dosed first patient in Phase II Study of ME3183, a Selective PDE4 Inhibitor, in Patients with moderate to severe Plaque Psoriasis in the United States and Canada.

, dosed first patient in Phase II Study of ME3183, a Selective PDE4 Inhibitor, in Patients with moderate to severe Plaque Psoriasis in the United States and Canada. Can-Fite in March 2022 announced completed enrollment in its Phase III Comfort™ study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis with 400 patients enrolled across 30 sites in Europe, Israel, and Canada. Topline data are expected in Q2 2022.

The Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis pipeline landscape.

Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Overview

Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis is the most common type of psoriasis. Plaques are the thick, scaly spots that appear on the skin. Plaques psoriasis affects around 80% to 90% of patients with psoriasis. It is an autoimmune disorder in which skin cells quickly pile up, causing scales and flaky, dry, itchy areas. Scientists do not completely understand the processes underlying autoimmune disorders such as Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis, although genetics are thought to have a role. Around a third of patients with psoriasis have a family history of the disorder and evidence of chromosomal abnormalities in particular places of a gene (known as PSORS1 through PSORS9). Other causes of Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis include previous infections or toxic exposure, although the majority are speculative at best.

Moderate to Severe Chronic Plaque Psoriasis commonly known as Psoriasis Vulgaris, often manifests as elevated areas of irritated skin covered with silvery-white scales. Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis symptoms can come and go, frequently remaining in remission for months or even years before returning for no apparent cause. In other circumstances, symptoms of plaque psoriasis may be cyclical or even seasonal.

Psoriasis can’t be cured. The patient most often goes through cycles in which the rash improves and then flares up again. The Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis treatment objective is to have fewer and less severe flare-ups. The current options of treatment for plaque psoriasis include topical corticosteroids, phototherapy, vitamin D3 analogs, and retinoids.

A snapshot of the Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA BMS-986165 Bristol-Myers Squibb Pre-registration TYK2 kinase inhibitors Oral SHR 1314 Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Phase III IL17A protein inhibitors Subcutaneous Ebdarokimab Akeso Biopharma Phase III Interleukin 23 inhibitors Subcutaneous Jaktinib Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals Phase II Janus kinase 1,2,3 inhibitors Oral SCD-044 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Phase II Sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor agonists Oral Orismilast Union Therapeutics Phase II Type 4 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors Oral NDI 034858 Nimbus Therapeutics Phase II TYK2 kinase inhibitors Oral ME3183 Meiji Pharma Phase II Type 4 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors Oral CT 303 GC Cell Corporation Phase I Cell replacements Intravenous

Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Therapeutics Assessment

The Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action, and Route of Administration.

Scope of the Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Topical, Intravitreal, Subretinal

Oral, Parenteral, Topical, Intravitreal, Subretinal Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Gene therapies, Small molecule, Polymers, Peptides, Monoclonal antibodies

: Gene therapies, Small molecule, Polymers, Peptides, Monoclonal antibodies Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: TYK2 kinase inhibitors, IL17A protein inhibitors, Interleukin 23 inhibitors, Janus kinase 1,2,3 inhibitors, Sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor agonists, Cell replacements

TYK2 kinase inhibitors, IL17A protein inhibitors, Interleukin 23 inhibitors, Janus kinase 1,2,3 inhibitors, Sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor agonists, Cell replacements Key Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Companies : Acrutis Biotherapeutics, AnaptysBio, Evelo Biosciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Akeso Biopharma, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, GC Cell Corporation, Nimbus Therapeutics, and others.

: Acrutis Biotherapeutics, AnaptysBio, Evelo Biosciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Akeso Biopharma, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, GC Cell Corporation, Nimbus Therapeutics, and others. Key Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Therapies: BMS-986165, SHR 1314, Ebdarokimab, Jaktinib, SCD-044, CT 303, FYB202 , DMB-3115, CF101, BAT2206, ABP 654, SCT630, SCD-044, NDI-034858, JTE-451, JNJ-77242113, IBI112, Cedirogant, AUR101, AK111, ABY-035, GSK2982772 and others.

