Việt Nam willing to deepen Comprehensive Partnership with Argentina: Foreign minister

VIETNAM, April 19 -

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn and Argentinian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship Andrés Cafiero (right) held talks via videoconference late Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam always attaches importance to its relationship with Argentina and is willing to work with the country to develop their bilateral Comprehensive Partnership, established in 2010, in a deeper and more effective manner, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn has affirmed.

Sơn held talks over the phone with his Argentinian counterpart Santiago Andrés Cafiero late Monday to discuss measures to boost bilateral relations towards the celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2023.

The ministers appreciated the positive development of the Việt Nam-Argentina Comprehensive Partnership, even in the context of the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two sides successfully organised the eighth political consultation at the deputy foreign ministerial level in May 2021 and the seventh meeting of the joint Government Committee on Economics, Trade and Investment in August 2021. Last year, two-way trade surpassed US$4.5 billion, up 14.1 per cent year-on-year. Argentina is currently Việt Nam’s third largest trade partner in Latin America.

Minister Sơn proposed both sides give priority to promoting visits by senior leaders, and making better use of economic-trade cooperation opportunities through bilateral and multilateral mechanisms, including the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR).

He also suggested Argentina create more conditions for Vietnamese agricultural products such as coffee, fresh and dried fruits and Việt Nam’s advantageous products such as textiles, footwear, wooden furniture and construction materials to gain access to its market.

The Vietnamese official appreciated his Argentinian counterpart's proposal of considering the expansion of cooperation in other fields such as space technology, and biotechnology for agriculture and husbandry, and energy conversion.

The Vietnamese ministry would soon discuss with relevant ministries and sectors about the possibility of promoting cooperation in these potential and practical fields, he added.

For his part, Minister Santiago Andrés Cafiero affirmed that his country always treasured Việt Nam’s role and position in the region and the international arena, saying close and effective collaboration with Việt Nam in both bilateral and multilateral aspects was an important factor for its foreign policy in the Asian-Pacific region.

He said he would work closely with the Vietnamese side towards the celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties. — VNS