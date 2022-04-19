PM asks NA to issue a resolution to remove planning work’s obstacles

VIETNAM, April 19 -

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chairs a meeting with ministries and branches on planning work. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday asked the National Assembly to issue a resolution to remove difficulties and obstacles in planning work, so that the implementation of the Law on Planning would be more effective.

He was speaking at the Government's meeting reviewing the implementation of policies and laws on planning work since the Law on Planning took effect in early 2019.

Reports at the meeting revealed that the Government had issued three resolutions, promulgated a list of plannings, submitted to the National Assembly and the National Assembly Standing Committee for the promulgation of seven laws, one ordinance, two resolutions and issued 42 decrees on the implementation of the Law on Planning.

In addition, the Prime Minister has issued three directives and many guiding documents to speed up the planning progress and assign tasks to ministries, branches and localities.

The reports said there were difficulties and obstacles after three years of implementing the Law on Planning.

According to the law, it is necessary to make 111 master plans, including three national master plans, 39 national sectoral master plans, six regional master plans and 63 provincial master plans.

Up to now, only seven out of 111 master plans have been approved, accounting for about 6 per cent of the total.

The approved master plans, including one national plan, four national sectoral plans, one regional plan and one provincial plan are being implemented. However, the remaining 104 needs to be approved.

Delegates focused on discussing issues such as the ability to complete this year’s planning tasks, clearly defining the content of the national master plan; the relationship between the plans, capital sources for planning work, administrative reform in planning work and decentralisation of authority in planning.

In conclusion at the meeting, PM Chính requested relevant ministries and agencies to complete reports and proposals to the National Assembly for the promulgation of the resolution at the third session of the 15th National Assembly to remove difficulties and obstacles in planning work.

The reports and proposals must include the adjustment on the planning progress, the flexible use of capital to formulate plans and mobilise capital for planning work; the permission for the concurrent formulation of plans.

The plans approved before January 1, 2019, may continue to be implemented and adjusted according to the provisions of law.

Chính also requested the implementation of decentralisation in planning work, which clearly defined which agencies and organisations are competent to approve, appraise and formulate planning.

He assigned Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành to the task. The Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Ministry of Justice, and the Government Office collected opinions and completed reports and submitted them to the National Assembly Standing Committee for consideration. — VNS