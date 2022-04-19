PHILIPPINES, April 19 -
Press Release
April 19, 2022
Sen. Leila de Lima's reaction re: shots fired in La Leody's visit in Bukidnon
I strongly condemn the recent attack by a paramilitary group on Ka Leody and his team and members of the Manobo tribe. We pray for the safety of his team, the IP community and the recovery of those who were injured. Kailangang imbestigahan agad ito at parusahan ang may kagagawan.
