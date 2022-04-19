Gelatin Market to Reach 496.47 Thousand Tons by 2027, | CAGR of 1.66%

Gelatin Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“Gelatin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global gelatin market reached a volume of 447.30 Thousand Tons in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 496.47 Thousand Tons by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 1.66% during 2022-2027. Gelatin is a flavorless and colorless protein made from collagen, which is a component present in the bone, skin and cartilage of humans and animals. It is used as a gelling agent in the production of cosmetics, food and medicine. Gelatin is also used for treating osteoarthritis, obesity, aging skin, brittle nails, and weak and brittle bones. It contains various amino acids, including proline, hydroxyproline, glycine, valine, and glutamic acid. Gelatin is commercially available in the form of powder, granules or sheets.

Global Gelatin Market Trends:

The escalating demand for naturally sourced ingredients and clean-label products is primarily fueling the global gelatin market growth. Besides this, the growing utilization of gelatin in pharmaceutical, medical and biomedical applications is further driving the market. Moreover, expansion in the food and beverage (F&B), nutraceuticals, and personal care industries is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, a rapid rise in the usage of gelatin in sports nutrition products, fortified confectionery, and as a biodegradable packaging material is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Global Gelatin Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined, with some of the key players being:

• Gelita AG

• Rousselot SAS

• PB Gelatin/PB Leiner (Tessenderlo Group)

• Sterling Biotech Ltd.

• SAS Gelatines Weishardt

• Nitta Gelatin

• NA Inc.

Market by Raw Material:

• Pig Skin

• Bovine Hides

• Bones

• Other Sources

Market by End-Use:

• Food and Beverages

• Nutraceuticals

• Pharmaceuticals

• Photography

• Cosmetics

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

