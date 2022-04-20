SEEDS OF WELLNESS MAKES PLANT MILK FROM CHIA THAT TRULY RESPECTS MOTHER NATURE
With regenerative farming practices and lower water use, meet the chia milk that truly makes an environmental differenceVITACURA, CHILE, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Not all plant milks are created equal, and Seeds of Wellness (SOW®) Chia Milk is a cut above the rest when it comes to water use and regenerative farming practices. Many people make the switch to plant milk to consume less animal products and decrease their (and their family’s) carbon footprint. Other milks – from dairy to other plant alternatives on the market – produce much higher carbon emissions and require far more water use than Chia Milk.
Based on a number of shocking stories that have explored this topic, simply making the switch to plant milk in general may not be enough to really, truly help Mother Earth.
Why? Other plant-based milks require varying amounts of water usage—some upwards of 23 gallons to produce a single cup of drinkable fluid—and may also require farming practices that are harder on the land and aren’t helping it.
Seeds of Wellness Chia Milk saves more water
Growing and preparing chia seeds requires zero water inputs aside from what Mother Nature naturally provides through rain and humidity. Even cleaning and processing the seeds are completely done without the use of water or chemicals and delivers a completely clean and sterile process. Water is only used as an ingredient in SOW Chia milk, as a hydrator for the body and the vehicle through which the chia nutrition is deliciously delivered to your body. In fact, the production of chia milk uses 5 times less water as it takes to produce almond milk! SOW Chia Milk is the lowest of all the plant milks on the market from almond, rice, and soy to even oat milk.
SOW’s Chia Milk helps restore and regenerate the land, too
Let’s talk about regenerative agriculture. Seeds of Wellness (SOW®) a brand of the Benexia® group, helps protect the planet by harnessing agricultural practices of direct sowing and crop rotation. Benexia and SOW through their practices protect their soil from erosion — allowing it to regenerate the necessary nutrients for the proper and optimal growth of chia plants. This guarantees the excellent nutritional quality of their grains, unlike any other brand. And as one of very few crops able to do so, their chia fields are irrigated naturally – only by rainfall. And most of Benexia’s chia cultivation purposely and consciously takes place in environmentally-protected areas, where natural virgin forests are protected between productive, regenerative farming land, with a balanced repertoire of native plant and animal species. Further, Benexia® also cleans and processes the chia seeds without chemicals, which protects both the farmers, plant employees, and the natural environment.
Sandra Gillot, CEO of Benexia®, pioneered with her team the development of the chia seed and chia ingredients industry, with the vision of positioning Chia as a leader in nutrition as the most sustainable, naturally-produced and high nutrient-density food source for humanity. Chia seed captured Sandra’s attention for its great potential in a very small package. “Already knowing the increasing evidence about how important omega-3 intake and the balance of omega-3s to omega-6s are for human health, I discovered that chia provided a solution to not only that, but also provided so much more.” Sandra said. “Along with very high levels of plant omega-3s, chia provides an excellent source of fiber complete, high-quality protein, along with numerous phytochemicals. And ultimately realizing that we could grow chia sustainably with regenerative agriculture was critical, and is since the beginning at the center of what we do.” Benexia focuses exclusively on Chia, offering its nutrient-dense ingredients to the food industry. Through Seeds of Wellness, Benexia keeps pursuing its mission of improving people’s health with the goodness of Chia, offering a line of products that include Chia seed in different products from chia seeds and milk to fiber and oil.
So, for Earth Day and beyond, when making a beverage decision that can benefit your health and the planet, the choice is an easy one: SOW® Chia Milk!
MORE ABOUT BENEXIA®: Parent company of SOW® brand.
From Field to Mouth, Benexia is committed to a sustainability. Starting with regenerative agriculture, to leading the charge on practicing and innovating environmentally conscious science and technology from planting and harvesting to cleaning, sterilizing and processing. With a state-of-the-art extraction plant in Chile, South America, Benexia produces chia under the highest standards for the food and nutraceutical industries. Concerned about delivering a better world to future generations, Benexia actively participates in the production of finding better solutions to the challenges for a sustainable supply of chia seeds in Latin America to supply the world’s population. Seeds of Wellness SOW® brand is made up of foods that have been grown in a natural and sustainable way in their processing plant in Arica, Chile, without chemical processes. They are FSSC22000 certified.
