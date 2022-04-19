With The Rising Demand For Lightweight Automobiles And Aircraft, The High Strength Aluminum Alloys Market Is Projected To Reach $47 Billion By 2026 As Per TBRC's High Strength Aluminum Alloys Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers high strength aluminum alloys market size, high strength aluminum alloys market forecasts, major high strength aluminum alloys companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the high strength aluminum alloys market, increasing demand for lightweight automobiles and aircraft is driving the growth of the high-strength aluminum alloys market. The use of aluminum alloys decreases the weight of an aircraft greatly as it is quite lighter than steel, allowing aircraft to either carry more weight or increase fuel efficiency. For instance, a 20% weight reduction in a Boeing 787 is expected to generate a 10–12% improvement in fuel efficiency. In addition to a decrease in carbon footprint, lightweight parts also improve operational efficiency with such things as better acceleration, higher structural strength, and better protection performance. Therefore, the increasing demand for lightweight automobiles and aircraft drives the high-strength aluminum alloys market.



The global high strength aluminium alloys market size is expected to grow from $34.91 billion in 2021 to $37.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.41%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies' rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global high strength aluminum alloy s market s hare is expected to reach $47.78 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.49%.

Continuous research and development in the high-strength aluminum alloys market is a key trend in the market. Various stakeholders are focusing on the development of better, efficient, and environmentally friendly high-strength aluminum alloys. For instance, in 2021, scientists at the International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI) in India developed an environment-friendly process for improving the durability of a material in the face of corrosion of high strength aerospace aluminum alloys. The enhancement in wear and corrosion resistance was achieved through depositing harder alumina coatings through anodizing, hard anodizing, and micro-arc oxidation (MAO), which is an eco-friendly process with lower environmental impact.

Major players in the high strength aluminum alloys market are Rio Tinto PLC, Aluminum Bahrain B.S.C., Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, Hindalco Industries Limited, Alcoa Inc., United Company Rusal, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, Century Aluminum Company, China Hongquiao Group Limited., Constellium SE, Advanced Materials Technology, Alemix, Kobe Steel, Ltd., NALCO, and Precision Armament.

The global high strength aluminum alloys market research is segmented by alloy type into wrought, cast; by strength into high-strength, ultra-high strength; by application into aerospace, defense and space, automotive, railway and marine, others.

As per the high strength aluminum alloys market growth analysis , Asia Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2021. The regions covered in the global high strength aluminium alloy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.



