Cloud-Native Technologies Market is Expected to Reach USD 16.1 Billion by 2032, Grow at a CAGR 27.2% between 2022-2032
Global Cloud-Native Technologies Market was valued $1.1 billion in 2021 and it is expected to reach $16.1 billion at the CAGR of 27.2% between 2022 and 2032.MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a market report, published by Sheer Analytics and Insights, the total global cloud native technologies market was valued $1.1 billion in 2021 and it is expected to reach $16.1 billion at the CAGR of 27.2% between 2022 and 2032. Cloud-native technology is used to build and develop applications with servicing package which is managed by elastic infrastructure. It is a working process that increases the work-speed of business by which any organizations manage their teams with the help of scalability and automation provided by cloud-native technology. It motivates business enterprises to build applications such as public, private, and hybrid clouds in newly developed environments. Additionally, enlarged productivity and agility, better scalability and reliability, enhanced portability are some of the major driving factors for the growth of the cloud-native technologies market.
The pandemic situation of COVID-19 has negatively affected almost every industry across the globe. Sudden lockdowns restricted the movements of non-essential goods and resources across the various countries. Later, this has interrupted the supplies of electronic equipment and components. Therefore, the supply of electronic components for manufacturing industries was delayed and this has led to reduce the profit of the cloud-native technologies market in various countries. Despite the pandemic situation some of the cloud-native technology companies tried to continue their business expansion by providing cloud services to stay in the market. However, after the lockdowns of COVID-19, the business of cloud-native technologies are gradually growing and the supply chain among manufacturing industries is growing across the globe.
Companies in European countries acknowledge that cloud-native technologies have good potential to speed up digital transformation. Containers and Kubernetes are expected by information technology and business managers to grow their business applications, develop and improve scalability. There is a strong shift toward cloud-native technologies in the Asia-Pacific region and it would continue to be an important asset for organizations in the region during the forecast period. Therefore, the demand and adoption of the cloud are expected to grow in the upcoming years. So many online streaming websites such as Netflix, Spotify, and other smartphone applications expose cloud-native systems which consist of many independent and individual services. Therefore companies continuously update applications to provide better usage.
There are five foundation pillars in cloud-native technology apart from speed and agility, and these are modern design, micro services, containers, backing services, and automation. These are providing the bedrock for a cloud-native system. However, cloud-native technologies and application development require different types of architecture that consist of modern methods which would run in an on-premises data center. At present days, most cloud native enterprises trying to enhance their business growth by implementing technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics in their regular work. The key players in the cloud-native technologies market are Infosys Corporation, Pivotal Infrastructure Private Limited, LTI Infotech Corporation, Indianic Infotech Limited, CloudHelix Limited, Cogniazant Technology Inc., Bacancy Technology Private Limited, Computaris Inc., Sciencesoft Corporation among others.
The Cloud-Native Technologies Market Has Been Segmented Into:
Cloud-Native Technologies Market – By Component Type
Solution
Services
Cloud-Native Technologies Market – By Deployment Type
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Cloud-Native Technologies Market – By Organization Size
Small Enterprises
Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Cloud-Native Technologies Market – By Industry Type
BFSI
IT and Telecom
Retail and E-Commerce
Government
Mobile and Entertainment
Healthcare Department
Travel
Cloud-Native Technologies Market – By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe:
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Netherlands
Spain
Rest of the Europe Countries
Asia-Pacific:
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of the Asian Countries
Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA):
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
