Media Contacts:

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts’ Statement on the Passing of Brad Ashford

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement on the passing of former State Senator and U.S. Congressman Brad Ashford.

“Susanne and I are saddened to receive news of Brad Ashford’s passing,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Brad was a dedicated public servant, who cared deeply for the state of Nebraska. Please join us in praying for Brad’s wife, Ann, and the rest of the Ashford family. We send them our sincerest condolences.”

Ashford represented Nebraska’s 2nd District in Congress from January 2015 to January 2017. Ashford also served a total of 16 years in the Unicameral. He was a State Senator from 1987 to 1995 and from 2007 to 2015.

###