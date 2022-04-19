(Video) Anti-regime slogans aired in numerous cities across Iran

Members of Resistance Units, an expanding network of brave Iranians associated with the opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), are escalating their ongoing campaign of weakening the regime’s crackdown across the country. The MEK’s anti-crackdown campaign began on January 27 with the disruption of numerous state TV and radio networks, continuing with Resistance Units taking control of loudspeakers to blast these anti-regime slogans in public. Even by resorting to an increasing number of executions and oppressive measures, parallel to unbearable economic pressures, the mullahs’ regime has not been able to plunge the Iranian nation into the miseries of poverty and hopelessness. During afternoon hours people in the famous Tehran bazaar heard such slogans targeting the regime’s senior officials and calling for the overthrow of the mullahs’ establishment.

Despite the propaganda campaign aimed at installing fear in the public, the Iranian people and their organized resistance are continuing their activities.

The persistence of anti-regime slogans broadcast in public places in every corner of the country makes it palpably clear that the majority of Iran’s society is supporting the Resistance Units.” — MEK

Members of Resistance Units, an expanding network of brave and resilient Iranians associated with the opposition People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) , are escalating their ongoing campaign of measures aimed at weakening the regime's crackdown across the country, now in the cities of Rasht, Mashhad, Vanguard, and Neyshabur.In Rasht, one of the country's main northern cities with a large population, anti-regime slogans were aired in public at 7:45 pm on Saturday, April 16, followed by excerpts of speeches delivered by Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi , and Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the Iranian opposition coalition National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI). On April 15, people in Mashhad, Iran’s second-largest city located in the country’s northeast, anti-regime slogans were aired at 1:45 pm local time in the city’s famous Behesht-e Reza Cemetery.“Death to Khamenei-Raisi!” refers to regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and current regime President Ebrahim Raisi.“Khomeini be damned!” referring to the regime’s first supreme leader Ruhollah Khomeini.“Hail to Rajavi!”On April 9, locals in the city of Langarud in northern Iran were witness to anti-regime slogans being aired in public and excerpts of speeches by Iranian Resistance leaders.“Death to Khamenei!” “Hail to Rajavi!” “We don’t want a shah or the mullahs!”On April 7, in Neyshabur, another city in northeast Iran, anti-regime slogans were aired in public at a busy local market with many people at the scene. The slogans were followed by excerpts of speeches delivered by Iranian Resistance leaders.“Death to Khamenei!” “Hail to Rajavi!” “We don’t want a shah or the mullahs!”On March 19, the city of Mashhad was the scene of anti-regime slogans aired in public.“Death to Khamenei!” “Hail to Rajavi!”On March 15, locals in the city of Lahijan in northern Iran also witnessed anti-regime slogans being aired in public: “Death to Khamenei!” “Hail to Rajavi!”“We don’t want a Shah nor the mullahs! Damned, be both!” “Death to Khamenei & Raisi!” “Damned be Khomeini!” is a reference to the regime’s first supreme leader.The MEK’s anti-crackdown campaign that began on January 27 with the disruption of numerous state TV and radio networks, continuing with Resistance Units taking control of loudspeakers to blast these anti-regime slogans in public, are obviously intertwined and correlated. And this trend is progressing as we speak.The Intelligence Ministry showcased a blindfolded individual claiming he was behind the broadcasting of anti-regime slogans in the famous Bazaar Reza of Mashhad on February 9.Despite the propaganda campaign aimed at installing fear in the public, the Iranian people and their organized resistance are continuing these activities.Even by resorting to an increasing number of executions and oppressive measures, parallel to unbearable economic pressures, the mullahs’ regime has not been able to plunge the Iranian nation into the miseries of poverty and hopelessness.Each and every episode of anti-regime slogans broadcast in public places across the country is a reminder of the regime of the Iranian people’s relentless refusal to back down and succumb to their crackdown.The persistence of such activities over the past few months in virtually every corner of the country makes it palpably clear that the vast majority of Iran’s society supports the work of the Resistance Units.This is exactly why the regime’s own experts have been voicing a variety of concerns in this regard. “Let there be no doubt that if the status quo continues, if we don’t witness the society exploding this (Iranian calendar year), we will most definitely be witness to the nation’s impoverished pouring into the streets next year,” according to one such expert whose remarks were published on March 9 in the state-run Arman daily.On March 13, in Kermanshah, western Iran, Resistance Units members played the following slogans on the crowded Vali Asr Street: “Death to Khamenei! Hail to Rajavi!” “Death to oppressors! Be it the Shah or [Khamenei]!” “The only path to freedom is through overthrowing the regime!” “Death to Khamenei! Khomeini is damned!”This initiative took place on the evening of Sunday, March 13, with many locals welcoming this anti-regime measure.“Damned, be Khomeini!”On the evening of Wednesday, March 9, Resistance Units members projected a massive slogan reading “Death to Khamenei! Hail to Rajavi!” on the side of a Highrise located on Tehran’s Jalal Al Ahmad Highway, one of the city’s main pathways.On the evening of Monday, February 28, the capital, Tehran, and Shahriar, west of Tehran, were scenes of yet another round of similar anti-regime slogans broadcast in public areas.During afternoon hours people in the famous Tehran bazaar heard such slogans targeting the regime’s senior officials and calling for the overthrow of the mullahs’ establishment.“Iranians are aware, and they loath the Shah and the mullahs!” referring to the Iranian people overthrowing the Shah’s monarchical dictatorship back in 1979, and the people’s resistance vis-à-vis to the currently ruling mullahs’ regime.“Death to Khamenei and Raisi!” with the latter referring to current regime President Ebrahim Raisi, infamous for his direct role in Iran’s summer 1988 massacre of over 30,000 political prisoners, mostly PMOI/MEK members and supporters.“Damn with Khomeini!” referring to the regime’s first Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khomeini.“Death to the mullahs’ principle!”In Vali Asr Avenue of Shahriar, a city located just west of the Iranian capital Tehran, a similar scene was witnessed with anti-regime slogans aired in public:“Death to Khamenei! Hail to Rajavi!” “Death to oppressors! Be it the Shah or the mullahs!” “Death to Khamenei and Raisi!” “Damn with Khomeini!”It is worth noting that during the November 2019 uprising the city of Shahriar was one of the hotbeds of major clashes between brave protesters and the regime’s oppressive forces. Authorities resorted to opening live fire in order to quell the protesters, leaving many killed and injured.On February 24, reports and video footage from inside Iran indicated that members of Resistance Units broadcast anti-regime audiotapes in the cities of Tehran and Mashhad with slogans against the regime played in two crowded streets.On February 19, people in Tehran’s Tajrish Bazaar also witnessed anti-regime slogans being played in the area. The slogans included: “Death to Khamenei, Hail to Rajavi!”Neither crown nor turban, the mullahs’ days is numbered!” “Raisi is the executioner of 1988!”On February 11, marking the anniversary of Iran’s 1979 Revolution, anti-regime slogans were broadcast from the loudspeakers of a branch of the Saderat Bank in Shahriar, west of Tehran.The audio included slogans that called Raisi a butcher, called for the overthrow of the mullahs’ regime, and hailed the Resistance’s leaders.A local authority is telling the people that the bank’s audio system has been breached and asks them to leave the area and not listen to the slogans.The incident took place a day after similar slogans were broadcast in Fardis, Sarasiab, and Shahr-e Rey, west and south of the capital, Tehran.On February 9, similar slogans were heard in Mashhad’s Bazaar Reza, including: “Death to Khamenei, Hail Rajavi” calling for the overthrow of the mullahs’ regime.“Down with the tyrant, be it the Shah or the mullahs”At the time, locals said the market’s computer system had been breached. The incident came weeks after the regime’s state-run broadcasting system was disrupted, leading to footage of Iranian Resistance leaders airing on state TV.

Tearing down the banners of Ali Khamenei, the leader of the regime.