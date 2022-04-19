Church of Scientology Los Angeles Hosts Easter Festival: Thousands Join in the Fun

Children race to fill their baskets and buckets with Easter eggs at the holiday celebration hosted by the Church of Scientology Los Angeles.

Some 5,000 guests filled L. Ron Hubbard Way in celebration of Easter.

What bliss! A donut-eating contest.

Fierce competition in the sack races

Colorful memories for the entire family

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles hosted a family fun day April 17 to make the holiday memorable for local families.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- L. Ron Hubbard Way was filled with music and laughter with some 5,000 guests from across Los Angeles joining parishioners and staff of the Church of Scientology for a joyful Easter celebration.

Among the most popular features were sack races and donut-eating contests. The bouncy house, egg decorating tables, face painting, arts and crafts booths and the petting zoo were filled all afternoon.

There was cotton candy, colorful shaved ices, and other complimentary treats along with some of the neighborhood's favorite food trucks.

Live music competed with the laughter and squeals of the children as they raced for the Easter eggs. And with new hunts scheduled throughout the afternoon, children of all ages came away with buckets and baskets filled.

To ensure lasting memories of the day, the Easter bunny and two giant butterflies on stilts provided plenty of photo ops.

Comments on the Church's Instagram included: “This is too cute!!” “The donut eating contest omg!” “Wow, wow, wow, jam-packed! I love it!!!” “This is amazing!!!!!❤️” and “Best Easter Event!”

The fun took place all up and down L. Ron Hubbard Way, which also hosted a spring fair and celebration of the 25th anniversary of the street's dedication last weekend.

At the Sunset Boulevard corner of L. Ron Hubbard Way is the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles, featured in "Inside a Church of Scientology" on the Scientology Network, which was part of the special when Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige launched the network in honor of L. Ron Hubbard’s birthday in 2018.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization, configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

For information on upcoming events, visit the Church of Scientology Los Angeles website, Facebook or Instagram.

About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

