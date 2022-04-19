Nutrigenomics Market is Increasing in Demand for Nutritious & Burden of Nutrition-Related Noncommunicable Diseases

Emergen Research Logo

Nutrigenomics Market Size – USD 389.4 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 16.2%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for functional foods

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutrigenomics is a field of research that investigates the effects of food or its components on gene expression. Its main goal is to find nutritional-genetic associations between diet, genotype, and phenotype. In other words, how the composition of food interacts with our genetic makeup to affect our health and well-being.

The global Nutrigenomics Market size is expected to reach USD 1,289.7 Million in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by increasing global burden of nutrition-related non-communicable diseases. Nutrigenomics is expected to help minimize the burden of nutrition-related non-communicable diseases through development of more sustainable approaches to encourage dietary change at a population-level. Establishment of organizations such as the International Society for Nutrigenomics & Nutrigenetics and European Nutrigenomics Organizations (NUGO) has resulted in increasing research and development activities around nutrigenomics. Advancements in technologies which help process large data volumes related to gene variants is expected to support growth in the field of nutrigenomics. Rising awareness among consumers regarding the practice of healthy diet is projected to boost revenue growth of the market.

Rising demand for functional food among consumers due to increasing interest towards food and diets that offer health-promoting or disease-preventing effects and benefits beyond the basic nutritional value that diets provide. Increasing research and development activities regarding the incorporation of personalized nutrigenomic food into the functional foods market is expected to boost market growth. Moreover, rising awareness among consumers regarding the relationship between genotype and diet and generating clinical evidences supporting the effectiveness of functional foods are other key factors fueling demand for functional foods.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In June 2020, Genova Diagnostics announced the launch of a new collect-at-home nutritional test with the Metabolomix+ profile. The new nutritional test is expected to provide clinicians a more comprehensive set of options without a blood draw and help support telemedicine practices. The Metabolomix+ profile is a unique combination of nutritional tests that assess the functional need for minerals, amino acids, antioxidants, digestive support, and B-vitamins with add-on modules based on the unique need of the patient. Add-on modules include genomics, toxic and nutrient materials, and bloodspot essential and metabolic fatty acids.

Obesity segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Increasing prevalence of obesity among the growing population due to sedentary lifestyle and food habits is expected to boost growth of the market during the forecast period.

Reagents and kits segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Shifting consumer preference towards personalized nutrition is expected to drive demand for nutrigenomic testing kits, in order to get a personalized diet based on individual’s genetic, phenotypic, and medical information.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global nutrigenomics market in 2020. Increasing research and development activities related to nutrigenomics is expected to boost market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type Segmentation:

Reagents and Kits

Services

Application Segmentation:

Cardiovascular Diseases

Cancer Research

Obesity

Diabetes

Others

Regional Analysis of the Nutrigenomics Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Overview:

The research report on the Nutrigenomics market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Nutrigenomics business sphere.

Market Division Study:

The segmentation research performed in this report assists market players in increasing productivity by focusing their organizations efforts and assets on market segments that are most favorable to their goals.

The purview of the report:

Provides insight into the constraints that exist in the global Nutrigenomics market growth in coming years.

Developing lifestyles, tax collecting procedures, and purchasing power of various economies have all been thoroughly investigated.

Offers a forward-looking perspective on the Nutrigenomics markets overall progress during the speculation period.

