Agricultural Pheromones Market to Continue Impressive Measured Growth at a CAGR of 15.1% through 2030

Increased need for pheromone traps to protect fruit and vegetable crops from pests to drive the expansion of agricultural pheromones market.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global agricultural pheromones market is expected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2020 to USD 10.61 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period 2021-2030. A key trend for market growth is the rise in demand for agricultural pheromones in emerging economies like China and India because of the implementation of different programs to adopt sustainable agricultural practices.

The field crops segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 16% over the forecast period.

The crop type segment is divided into field crops, fruits & nuts, vegetable crops, other crop types. Over the forecast period, the field crops segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 16%. Rice, corn, soybeans, and other field crops are included in the research. Soybean is one of the world's most widely farmed cash crops, and it is often attacked by stink bunk and soybean aphids. Soybean aphids have posed a danger to North American soybean production. Most companies concentrate on introducing pheromone solutions into the largest segments of the market, which include fruits and nuts and vegetable crops. The solutions for field crops are based on monitoring and detection techniques that involve manufacturing pheromone analogues that are like those emitted by Coleoptera and Lepidoptera insect species.

The mating disruption segment dominated the market with a market value of around 0.91 billion in 2020.

The function segment is divided into mass trapping, mating disruption, detection & monitoring. The mating disruption segment dominated the market with a market value of around 0.91 billion in 2020 as most moths and insecticides are controlled by changing their hormonal mechanisms with the use of sex hormones.

Request Sample Copy of Agricultural Pheromones Market Research Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12651

The dispensers segment dominated the market with a market value of around 1.09 billion in 2020.

The mode of application segment is divided into dispensers, sprays, and traps. The dispensers segment dominated the market with a market value of around 1.09 billion in 2020. Dispensers are used to apply insect pheromones to various types of crops in specified proportions. To be an effective source, the dispensers should be set at a specific height. Insect populations in stored goods, arable crops, and forest ecosystems are regularly monitored using dispensers.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analyzed based on five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America region emerged as the largest market for the global agricultural pheromones market with a 0.93 billion value of the market revenue in 2020. The market for pheromones is expanding in North America, owing to an expanding range of uses in agriculture, forestry, and industry, including the food and pharmaceutical industries.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of market include ATGC Biotech Pvt Ltd., Bedoukian Research, Inc., BASF SE, Bio Controle, Biobest Group NV, International Pheromone Systems, Bioline AgroSciences Ltd., Certis Europe BV, Isagro Group, ISCA Technologies, Koppert Biological Systems, Laboratorios Agrochem, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., S.L., Novagrica, Russell IPM, SEDQ Healthy Crops S.L., Sumi Agro France, Suterra LLC, Pherobank B.V. and Trécé Incorporated among others.

Have a query before purchasing this report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12651

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us: