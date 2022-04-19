Spinal Fusion Devices Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2020- 2027

Emergen Research

The increasing aging population and their growing need for spine care are driving the demand of the market.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market evaluation report on the Spinal Fusion Devices Market explores how the Spinal Fusion Devices market will continue to expand for the forecast period 2020 - 2027. The study further serves as a unique research for stakeholders, product owners, and field marketing executives looking for actionable data and unique resource on market size, share, and growth. The market intelligence report gives business evangelists an authority to review the major trends, opportunities, and challenges expected to shape the future of the industry during the estimated period. Importantly, the study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time

The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing condition of spine degeneration among the aging population as people over the age of 65 are more likely to experience symptomatic spinal conditions as a result of natural degeneration. The emergence of better healthcare technology in the emerging economies due to the increasing healthcare budgetary allocation is expected to drive the growth of the spinal fusion devices market over the forecast period. The presence of favorable health insurance coverage for most spinal treatments is a key contributing factor to the increasing demand for spinal fusion surgeries and devices. Moreover, the availability of more skilled spine surgeons is projected to fuel the growth of the market..

The increasing aging population and their growing need for spine care are driving the demand of the market.

Spinal Fusion Devices Market Size – USD 6.88 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.5%, Market Trends – Increasing diagnosis of degenerative disc disease

Get a sample of the report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/386

The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment. Therefore, the report fully covers the profound impact of COVID-19 on this industry, with a special focus on the affected industry segments. However, the market is expected to regain momentum in the post-COVID-19 era. The report also offers an initial and future impact assessment of the pandemic on the Spinal Fusion Devices industry. Hence, the vital COVID-19 insights offered by the report are expected to help organizations manage their businesses effectively in extreme economic uncertainties.

In November 2019, DePuy Synthes Companies launched the SYMPHONY Occipito-Cervico-Thoracic (OCT) System. The newly launched system by the company is expected to help in the surgical treatment of conditions in the neck and upper back. The system includes a set of implants and instruments which can be used for the stabilization of the spine in patients undergoing Posterior Cervical Fusion Surgery.

The thoracolumbar devices segment held the largest market share of 45.3% in 2019. The rising aging population and their increasing demand for spinal care are expected to drive the growth of thoracolumbar devices.

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period. The risks associated with open surgeries are contributing to the growing adoption of the Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery by Healthcare professionals.

The Hospitals & Ambulatory segment held the largest market share of the Spinal Fusion Devices in 2019. The presence of favorable health insurance coverage for most of the spinal treatments and the availability of skilled spine surgeons in the hospitals is expected to drive the demand of the segment.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the increasing healthcare budgetary allocation in the emerging economies.

Key participants include Braun Melsungen, Alphatec Holdings, Inc., Exactech, Inc., DePuy Synthes Companies (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Medtronic PLC, Globus Medical, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Orthofix International N.V., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., among others.

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/spinal-fusion-devices-market

Radical Highlights of the Spinal Fusion Devices Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Spinal Fusion Devices market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Spinal Fusion Devices market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Emergen Research has segmented the global Spinal Fusion Devices Market on the basis of Product, Surgery, End User, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cervical Fixation Devices

Thoracolumbar Devices

Interbody Fusion Devices

Biologics

Surgery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

Open Spine Surgery

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Specialty Clinics

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

Each section of the report reveals critical information about the global Spinal Fusion Devices market that could be used to ensure strong growth in the coming years. Our unique blend of primary and secondary research techniques helped us to recognize hidden business opportunities available in the global Spinal Fusion Devices market, besides collecting significant insights of market participants and obtaining precise market data. It includes several research studies such as manufacturing cost analysis, absolute dollar opportunity, pricing analysis, company profiling, production and consumption analysis, and market dynamics.

Highlights of the Spinal Fusion Devices Market Report:

This research report focuses on the Spinal Fusion Devices Market overview, market share, demand and supply ratio, and import/export details, supply chain analysis, and others.

The report includes different approaches and procedures used by established market players for efficient business decisions.

The report offers detailed information regarding the production value, strategies adopted by the key market players, their products/services offerings, and many more.

Request customization of the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/386

Related reports:

Spinal Implants and Surgery DevicesMarket: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patient-engagement-solutions-market

Women’s Health Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nucleic-acid-isolation-and-purification-market

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-market

Joint Reconstruction DevicesMarket: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/in-vitro-fertilization-market

Blockchain in Healthcare: Https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2021/12/07/four-key-medtech-software-development-trends-for-2022/?sh=23e843f420d5

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs