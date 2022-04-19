Micro Computed Tomography Market to Continue Impressive Measured Growth at a CAGR of 8.1% through 2030

Increased product features and a high replacement rate are likely to fuel micro computed tomography market expansion.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global micro computed tomography market is expected to grow from 2021 & 2030, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2021-2030. The market for micro computed tomography is being driven by increased demand for advanced imaging solutions and a growing patient emphasis on effective and early disease diagnosis.

The ex-vivo segment dominated the market with a market value of around 106.65 million in 2020.

Ex vivo micro-CT scanners offer better spatial resolution, longer scan times, higher signal-to-noise ratios, and hence better images. Ex vivo scanners are used in biomaterial studies, large animal implants, materials studies, compression studies, and other studies of excised organs such as lungs, bone, tumors, implants, and grafts, the study of food and seeds, biomaterial studies, large animal implants, materials studies, compression studies.

The life sciences segment dominated the market with a market value of around 38 million in 2020.

The micro-CT provides useful insights into numerous life sciences applications, such as animal anatomy, soft tissues, oncology, structural biology, neurosciences, cardiovascular studies, and so on. Life science is changing constantly and rapidly. New discoveries help to develop more efficient and faster research procedures, as well as small and large molecular treatments, laying the groundwork for the segment's long-term growth. Such factors are projected to improve product demand over the forecast period.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analyzed based on five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Due to increased demand for better imaging devices and the increasing frequency of research activities, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. Many manufacturers are also investing in Asia. For example, DKSH Business Unit Technology and Bruker have extended their partnership in Asia by collaborating on the distribution of Bruker XRF devices S2 PUMA and S2 POLAR in China. As part of the extended partnership, DKSH will provide marketing, sales, and after-sales services for the Bruker 3D X-ray Microscopy product line in China.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of market include Bruker Corporation, NeoScan, North Star Imaging Inc, PerkinElmer, Sanying Precision Instruments Co.Ltd, SCANCO Medical AG, TESCAN, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Zeiss among others.

