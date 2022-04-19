Electric Truck Market Size to Reach US$ 1923.2 Million by 2027 | IMARC Group
SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Electric Truck Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global electric Truck Market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The global electric truck market size reached a value of US$ 426.8 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1923.2 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 30.15% during 2022-2027. An electric truck refers to an electric vehicle (EV) that functions on rechargeable batteries for transporting cargo. It is equipped with an electric motor, regenerative braking systems, and automatic start and stop facilities. It promotes a greener environment as it significantly minimizes carbon emissions and vehicular noise. It finds applications across various segments, such as municipal and logistics. Nowadays, its hybrid variants are available worldwide, which are manufactured using lightweight materials and function via fuel-gas and battery-operated engines.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:
Detailed analysis of the global market share
Market Segmentation
Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value
Latest industry trends and developments
Competitive Landscape
Strategies of major players and product offerings
Electric Truck Market Trends:
The burgeoning automotive industry and increasing preferences for hybrid and electric vehicles (H/EVs) are among the major factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides this, governing authorities of various countries are undertaking initiatives to minimize the consumption of fossil fuels, which is encouraging the adoption of EVs. This is consequently assisting in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) and driving the market. Moreover, the improving electronic charging infrastructure and the integration of magnetic resonance for wireless vehicle charging are stimulating the market growth.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
AB Volvo, BYD Company Ltd., Daimler AG, FAW Group Co. Ltd., Isuzu Motors Ltd, Navistar Inc., PACCAR Inc., Rivian Automotive Inc., Scania AB (Volkswagen AG), Tata Motors Limited, Tesla Inc. and Tevva Motors Limited.
The report has segmented the market on the based on region, vehicle type, propulsion, range and application.
Breakup by Vehicle Type:
Light-duty Truck
Medium-duty Truck
Heavy-duty Truck
Breakup by Propulsion:
Battery Electric Truck
Hybrid Electric Truck
Plug-in Hybrid Electric Truck
Fuel Cell Electric Truck
Breakup by Range:
0-150 Miles
151-300 Miles
Above 300 Miles
Breakup by Application:
Logistics
Municipal
Construction
Mining
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America:(United State,Canada)
Asia-Pacific:(China, Japan,India, South Korea,Australia, Indonesia,Others)
Europe: (Germany,France,United Kingdom,Italy,Spain,Russia,Others
Latin America: (Brazi,Mexico,Others)
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
COVID-19 Impact on the Market
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Structure of the Market
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
TOC for the Report:
Preface
Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
Introduction
Global Market
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain Analysis
Price Analysis
Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
