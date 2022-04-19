Grain Alcohol Market to Continue Impressive Measured Growth at a CAGR of 4% through 2030 | The Brainy Insights

Increased beer production and increased demand for craft beer, driving the growth of grain alcohol market rapidly.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global grain alcohol market is expected to grow from USD 11.56 Billion in 2020 to USD 17.11 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period 2021-2030. The sale of beverage products is closely linked to the sale of grain alcohol. The grain alcohol sector has grown due to growing sales of a variety of health & personal care goods and beverage in matured markets of developed economies during the last five years.

The polyols segment is projected to witness highest growth at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The type segment is divided into polyols, ethanol. The polyols segment is projected to witness highest growth at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Sorbitol, xylitol, mannitol, maltitol, and erythritol are among the polyols considered in this study. Sorbitol is a low-calorie sugar alcohol classified as a polyol. It's naturally found in foods like prunes and apricots. It's used to keep items wet, as a bulk sweetener, and as a component in sugar-free candies, chewing gums, and medications. Polyols' numerous applications in the food and beverage industry are expected to boost this segment's growth.

The grains segment led the market with a market value of around 4.8 billion in 2020

The source segment is divided into grains, fruits, sugarcane. The grains segment led the market with a market value of around 4.8 billion in 2020.

The beverages segment is expected to increase significantly throughout the forecast period.

The application segment is divided into beverages, food, pharmaceutical & healthcare. The beverages segment is expected to increase significantly throughout the forecast period. Beer, spirits, wine, and other beverages such as ready-to-drink (RTDs), cider, premixes, and perry are included in the beverages section. Beer is the most popular alcoholic beverage in the world, as well as the third most popular drink overall, after water and tea. The beverages segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecasted period, owing to rapidly growing demand for alcoholic beverages and increased production of the same.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analyzed based on five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest. The Asia Pacific region is known for its urbanization and dense population, which has resulted in an increase in food and beverage consumption. As a result, the grain alcohol market has a potential to strengthen its position in the food and beverage industry by offering new creative alcohol products to meet the changing expectations of end customers and manufacturers.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of market include ADM, Cargill, Cristalco, Glacial Grain Spirits, Grain Processing Corporation, Manildra Group, Merck Group, MGP Ingredients, Roquette Frères and Wilmar Group among others.

