Misconception of Love
Anitra Marie Simmons, a mindful author from (Seattle, WA), announces her debut book "When Breath Is Stronger than Tears."SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The writing unfolds the survivor's (author) memoir of trauma, grief, healing, and faith. The author's life was a roller coaster filled with a lack of connection to her parents, a horrible relationship experience, and the loss of her husband and daughter, which was heart-wrenching for her.
The author reveals how she met her first spouse, John, when she was lost and weak in her life. She was nearing the end of her time living with George, whom she thought she loved. It was her misconception of love. However, after three years, his domestic violence escalated from mental to physical, and she terminated the relationship. Moreover, Anitra had no idea John adored her so much, as she just saw him as a kind friend who loved her company.
With time, she began to distance herself from her boyfriend. Finally, one night Anitra moved out, finally free of George's emotional grip and able to move on with her life. But to her bad luck, she went back to the room she shared with her boyfriend to collect her stuff where her boyfriend threatened to rape her again, to which Anitra escaped smartly by consoling him that she would return.
However, John helped the writer escape the ugly thoughts. So the writer started dating John. He was hilarious, sweet, and charming, but he had an underlying intensity that she couldn't figure out. The most significant advantage of working for him was that she felt secure with a man for the first time in three years. And she happily got married and got pregnant with her first daughter, Tia.
To know more about the author and her book, visit her website. Interested readers can find her book (Kindle, Amazon Paperback, and audio) on the website.
Anitra Simmons
