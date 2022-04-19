Natural Sweeteners Market Emerging Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Natural Sweeteners Market Size – USD 2.9 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.7%, Market Trends – High demand for stevia

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Natural Sweeteners Market size reached USD 2.9 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising investments in R&D activities for production of non-caloric and high-intensity natural sweeteners that are safe for consumption and rising focus on healthier food and beverage options, as well as diets are some key factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030.

Natural sweetening agents are derived from natural ingredients such as maple syrup, stevia and others and are much healthier as compared to counterparts. Honey, another natural sweetener, is free from artificial additives and is a good substitute for sugar in tea, coffee, yogurts and others. Also, honey was the first natural sweetener that has various biological properties such as antibacterial and antioxidant. In addition, erythritol is another natural sweetener, that tastes very much like sugar and is found in certain fruits. Erythritol does not spike insulin or blood sugar levels in the human body.

This innovative report leverages SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to get a more detailed outlook of the Natural Sweeteners market. The report on the global Natural Sweeteners market also focuses on the work and contribution of prominent companies in the global Natural Sweeteners market. It highlights the exemplary events, innovations, and growth rate of the market players. It would help other businesses strategize their plans to outperform in the market.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Leading companies profiled in the report are:

Tate & Lyle, PureCircle, Foodchem International Corporation, Wilmar International Ltd., Stevia Hub India, Suminter India Organics, Hearthside Food Solutions LLC, Evolva, ADM, and Pyure Brands LLC.

Some Key Highlights

Food & beverage segment is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate over the forecast period owing to high consumption of natural sugar in a variety of food and beverage products. Rising demand for low-calorie natural sweetening products among consumers and rising investments in development and innovation of an array of new products by key market players are also factors expected to boost market growth.

Confectionery & gum segment is expected to register rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Stevia can be used as a replacement for sugar in almost all baking items. It is 200 times sweeter than sugar and all natural sweeteners. Stevia also aids in maintaining a healthy diet and is ideal for making shortbreads and crisp cookies.

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to register fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to robust presence of major companies offering natural sweeteners, as well as easy availability of raw materials and low labor costs, opening up high potential opportunities in countries in the region

Emergen Research has segmented the global natural sweeteners market on the basis of type, end-use, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Stevia

Sorbitol

Xylitol

Mannitol

Erythritol

Sweet proteins

Other types

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Food & beverages

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Bakery products

Confectioneries & gums

Spreads

Beverages

Dairy products

Frozen desserts

Tabletop sweeteners

Pharmaceutical products

Others

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2022 - 2030 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Major Regions Covered in the Natural Sweeteners Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

