Blockchain in Energy Market Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecasts Research, Top Manufacturers and Outlook 2027

Blockchain in Energy Market Size – USD 287.0 Million in 2019, Growth - CAGR of 56.1%, Trends – The rise in the penetration of Internet of Thing devices.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Blockchain in Energy Market is forecasted to be worth USD 8,761.4 Million by 2027. During the forecasted timeline, the global blockchain in the energy market is expected to rise substantially, owing to the rising adoption of blockchain in the energy industry. The growing safety concerns related to automated grids is anticipated to further propel the market growth in the forecast period. Besides, the rising internet of things technology penetration is likely to drive the market growth shortly.

Emergen Research has announced that they have added a new market intelligence report on "Blockchain in Energy Market". The report details key drivers, restraints, new trends, opportunities, prominent business and recent technological advancements. The business strategies of key players and new entrants in the market industry are studied in detail. A well-documented SWOT analysis, revenue sharing and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

This innovative report leverages SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to get a more detailed outlook of the Blockchain in Energy market. The report on the global Blockchain in Energy market also focuses on the work and contribution of prominent companies in the global Blockchain in Energy market. It highlights the exemplary events, innovations, and growth rate of the market players. It would help other businesses strategize their plans to outperform in the market.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Leading companies profiled in the report are:

Infosys Limited, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, WePower UAB, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, LO3 Energy, Inc., and BigchainDB GmbH, among others.

Some Key Highlights

In October 2020, GuideVision was acquired by Infosys Limited. Infosys will enhance its technological transformation with the acquisition, expanding Infosys Cobalt's cloud services offering and reaffirming its commitment to the rising ServiceNow ecosystem. Infosys' ServiceNow capabilities will be enhanced by GuideVision's training academy and offshore facilities, will provide customers in Europe unparalleled abilities in the first hybrid cloud transition.

Due to higher accessibility, the ability to efficient utilization of the network, and distributed architecture, the public segment is likely to hold the largest market. Furthermore, this category enables users to access the system, backed up by incentive-based payment authentication.

Over the forecast timeframe, the Peer-To-Peer Transaction segment is expected to lead the market. Shifting the focus on the development of RES energy, especially wind, solar & marine, to improve the production and accessibility of alternative energy will lead to the growth of the system.

The power industry is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 56.2% over the forecasted period. It's mainly due to blockchain technologies' ability to manage decentralized sources of energy and a holistic view of energy consumption through tracking.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Blockchain in Energy Market on the basis of type, component, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Public

Private

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Services

Platform

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Peer-To-Peer Transaction

Grid Transactions

Energy Financing

Electric Vehicle

Sustainability Attribution

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Oil & Gas

Power

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2021 - 2027 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Major Regions Covered in the Blockchain in Energy Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

