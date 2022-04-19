IoT Chip Market Demand, Emerging Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2030

Emergen Research Logo

IoT Chip Size – USD 13.05 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at CAGR of 14.9%, Market Trends-Increasing R&D activities for the development of innovative IoT chips

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Internet of Things (IoT) chip market size reached USD 13.05 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing demand for wearables such as fitness trackers, gaming simulators, smart posture trainers, smart shoes, and Near-Field Communication (NFC) smart rings is driving global IoT chip market revenue growth.

NFC ring embedded with network connectivity, sensors, and software enables individuals to share and exchange data. Features such as automatic running, program lock, business card share, and intelligent door lock are present in NFC rings. Thus, NFC rings eliminate the need for carrying car keys, credit cards, and door keys. One can easily unlock their home’s door with the help of NFC ring if the door has an NFC-enabled lock.

This innovative report leverages SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to get a more detailed outlook of the IoT Chip market. The report on the global IoT Chip market also focuses on the work and contribution of prominent companies in the global IoT Chip market. It highlights the exemplary events, innovations, and growth rate of the market players. It would help other businesses strategize their plans to outperform in the market.

Some Key Highlights

Logic device segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Revenue growth of this segment is attributed to increasing use of field-programmable gate arrays in wearable devices as it allows improved prototyping and reprogramming ability for debugging.

Consumer electronics segment revenue is expected to grow at a rapid rate over the forecast period due to rising demand for IoT-enabled wearables, including smartwatches. In addition, increasing adoption of smart appliances for home automation such as voice assistance, safety & security, air & water quality monitoring, lighting control, and locks is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period. In addition, IoT chips significantly improve security of smartphones.

Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. This can be attributed to rising adoption of IoT chips in smart city development and deployment in countries including China, Japan, Taiwan, and India. Besides, increasing application of IoT chip in process automation and manufacturing industry is expected to drive revenue growth during the forecast period.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Leading companies profiled in the report are:

Samsung, Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics, Microchip Technology Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, and MediaTek Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global IoT chip market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Logic Device

Field-Programmable Gate Array

Memory Device

Dynamic Random-Access Memory

Static Random-Access Memory

Sensor

Heart Rate Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Blood Glucose Sensor

Image Sensor

Flow Sensor

Blood Oxygen Sensor

Humidity Sensor

Ambient Light Sensor

Gas Sensor

Motion & Position Sensor

Electrocardiogram Sensor

Inertial Measurement Unit

Accelerometer

Processor

Application Processor

Digital Signal Processor

Microcontroller

Connectivity IC

Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi)

Bluetooth

Zigbee

Ethernet

Ant+

Thread

Wireless Highway Addressable Remote Transducer

Near-Field Communication (NFC)

Global Navigation Satellite System Module

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2022 - 2030 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Major Regions Covered in the IoT Chip Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

