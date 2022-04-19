Shield Coin Announces Three New Live DeFi Utilities for April

Cryptosurance pioneers announce crypto wallet protection, Shield Trace, and Shield Media

/EIN News/ -- Baltimore, MD, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on its impressive debut, Shield Coin announces three new utilities designed to make crypto investing safer and DeFi easier to navigate. The Shield Coin Wallet Protection NFT will provide blanket coverage for crypto assets when it launches on April 30, and Shield Trace will deliver full-service investigation of fraud claims. Shield Media, already live, offers up-to-the-minute news on the crypto space for serious investors with a healthy dose of skepticism.



The new utilities join Shield Coin’s popular Cryptosurance and Coin Risk Rating services to help crypto investors make smarter, safer decisions. Cryptosurance already saved investors from the worst of a recent rug pull by airdropping tokens into more than 1,000 DeFi wallets in early April. That’s just a brief demonstration, says Shield Coin Founder and CEO Yushuwa Nettles, of how the company plans to support crypto investors in the long run.

“The DeFi space was meant to be free, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be self-critical and self-governing,” reflects Nettles. “Shield Coin is building a suite of services that give crypto investors the protection and information they need to cut through the hype, guard themselves, and make the wisest, boldest possible choices for their particular needs.”

Shield Coin’s Wallet Protection NFT picks up where Cryptosurance leaves off, delivering blanket protection of cryptocurrency holdings even when they have not been reviewed by Shield Coin’s team. The program offers $1,000 BUSD in coverage for any non-Coin Risk Related (nCRR) asset. More importantly, holders can stack up to three NFTs giving their wallet a maximum of $3,000 in blanket coverage.

Shield Trace builds on Shield Coin’s popular crypto insurance utilities with full-spectrum claims analysis and theft investigation. Powered by Elliptic and Chainalysis, the two leading blockchain-analytics companies, Shield Trace goes beyond claim reviews to help investors recover stolen assets, identify wallet holdings associated with known bad actors, and perform detailed, ongoing analysis of threats to cryptocurrency security as they develop.

Shield Media gathers insights and knowledge from across the industry to highlight developments in DeFi, reviews new tokens with a critical eye, and informs readers about new cryptocurrency trends.

Together, these new utilities extend Shield Coin’s mission to support the crypto space through sober analysis, painstaking research, and practical support for investors who put their money on the line. It’s all part of helping DeFi achieve the same degree of stability and trust traditionally enjoyed only by long-standing stock markets and commodities exchanges.

To learn more about how Shield Coin is helping the cryptocurrency sphere mature and grow, visit https://theshieldcoin.com

