The Ohio State University Medical Center launches Diet ID to Increase Healthy Eating Habits of Faculty and Staff

Diet ID partners with OSU to improve healthy eating habits

Ohio State University Medical Center has partnered with Diet ID to launch a special project designed to promote healthy eating habits in hospital medicine.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diet ID, an instant digital dietary assessment and health behavior change platform, is partnering with Ohio State University Medical Center on a special project designed to promote healthy eating habits in hospital medicine.

One in six American adults suffer from at least one chronic disease, and diet is now the single leading indicator of chronic disease as well as the leading cause of premature death in the US. As such, promoting healthy eating habits in clinical care should be a priority, but unfortunately most medical school curricula, residency programs, medical practices, and hospital care plans fall short on nutrition education and disease prevention, resulting in a critical disconnect in US healthcare.

While health professionals often recommend general “lifestyle changes” for their patients, they may not have prioritized their own health. This is due, at least in part, to an education and training gap in evidence-based nutrition science. Even among health professionals who understand the general tenets of good nutrition, it can be challenging to prioritize healthy eating habits. This groundbreaking partnership will encourage behavior change among hospital staff leading to an overall increase in diet quality and lifestyle improvements. This, in turn, will lead to higher quality patient care, as it is well established that health professionals who learn to apply health promotion and disease prevention to themselves are much more likely to do the same for their patients.

In an effort to promote healthy eating in the Division of Hospital Medicine, Ohio State plans to launch an initiative that combines dietary assessment with personalized health behavior change. In addition, participants will be offered health coaching (group or one-on-one) with a trained faculty health and wellness coach.

The project leaders chose HIPAA-compliant, digital health platform Diet ID to drive healthy habits and measure success among faculty and staff. Created by lifestyle medicine physician David L. Katz, Diet ID evaluates a person’s dietary intake with its Realtime Dietary Assessment Module. Its Daily Actions Module allows participants to set goals, work on personalized habit change, and track progress over time. This comprehensive platform facilitates nutrition education and reinforces good eating habits without requiring a significant time commitment.

According to Dr. David Katz, MD, “Eating better doesn’t need to cost more, and it’s not about willpower; the key deficit for most people is skillpower. Diet ID is delighted to partner with OSU health professionals to unlock the skill set for personal health improvement, and we stand ready to help translate those lessons into improved patient care as well.”