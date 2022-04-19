Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery Market Statistics, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trends – The rise in adoption of machine virtualization by data centers.

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cloud Data Back-Up & Recovery Market is forecasted to be worth USD 19.91 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing cloud computing adoption, increasing demand for computer data storage, and increasing demand for data centers are anticipated to propel the cloud data backup and recovery market. The-usage of virtualization technology in data centers helps enterprises, through the use of a limited number of physical servers, to reduce capital expenditures and optimize resources.

The concept of computer virtualization has the ability to reduce the cost of a data center by around 25%. This strategy is now increasingly being adopted by the majority of data centers, which is expected to further drive market growth. However, data compliance problem owing to the lack of standardized guideline is expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

The study further explores and provides an in-depth analysis of current market dynamics and recent trends, focusing on various key factors and potential growth opportunities and risks. The report focuses on leading regions and their major countries to anticipate market growth in the forecast years.

Key participants include Dell Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Acronis International GmbH, CA Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Commvault, Veeam Software, and NetApp, Inc., among others.

Highlights from the Report

Over the forecast timeframe, the data retention segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 10.8%, since it offers continuous data storage for business data acceptance.

Due to the advantages, such as greater compliance with safety regulations, improved redundancy, minimizing total cost of ownership, quick recovery, improved availability, the hybrid sector is anticipated to hold the largest market during the forecast period.

As businesses focus on cloud storage & recovery technologies for data access to minimize unusual delays in accessing business data challenges, the large enterprise segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecasted period.

The report studies the historical data of the Cloud Data Back-Up & Recovery Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Cloud Data Back-Up & Recovery Market on the basis of software, deployment model, organization, end-use, and region:

Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Data Reduction

Data Replication

Data Retention

Deployment Model (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Hybrid

• Private

• Public

Organization (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• BFSI

• IT and Telecommunications

• Healthcare

• Education

• Government

• Others

Geographical Segmentation:

The latest research report entails an in-depth analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Energy as a Service Market, gauging their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyses the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading market regions profiled in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

Key Points of Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery Market:

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery market

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

