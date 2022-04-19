Step Up Hull launches with the aim of supporting social causes in Hull
Last week, Latus Health launched a new city-wide initiative, Step Up Hull, to bring together businesses to achieve change across a range of social causes.HULL, EAST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latus have already seen success in helping the wider community with their 'give back days' that form part of their wider CSR strategy. However, the launch event saw this extend to a number of Hull businesses who came together to step up and commit to a program of events that will benefit the local community.
Previous initiatives of this kind have focused on providing one-off events and quick fixes, however Latus are confident that Step Up will be a driver of long term, sustainable change. The program will be for Hull, by Hull, with 100% of the money raised remaining in the city and surrounding areas, directly impacting local people. Step Up will be a collaborative program that will allow participating companies to join a committee where they can get involved and make a difference in the sectors that matter the most to them. By utilising the input of some of the biggest and most socially conscious companies in Hull, the program will seek to tackle a variety of issues, from health to crime.
Jack Latus, MD of Latus Health said "The support we received from the Hull and East Yorkshire business community at the Step Up Hull launch event last night was amazing. There was a tangible appetite to work together to deliver a programme that not only improves the wellbeing of all those who take part, but also improve the health of those in the city that need it most. The stats for health and wellbeing in Hull do not make pleasant reading, especially in areas such as obesity and depression, but we are optimistic that with the right mindset, persistence and drive we can achieve great health outcomes for the city.
Step Up Hull will be a transgenerational initiative providing long term sustainable health benefits to the city. The main Step Up Hull event this year will be a city-wide step challenge and open to everyone, with inclusivity at its core. The city-wide initiative in August, will aim to include people of all ages from school children to pensioners, and all abilities so that whether its physical or metaphorical, everyone can take part and Step Up for Hull."
Given the fact that Latus is an occupational health company, it’s perhaps unsurprising that the first event will be the Hull Race for Life in July, followed by the August step challenge. They plan to engage local people regardless of their current fitness level by providing support and training plans; the race can also be completed in shorter increments to allow for those who may not be able to carry out the race in full. They hope that by making better health more accessible, the initiative can address key issues such as obesity.
Future events will be decided by the committee and focussed on improving the issues affecting the city the most.
Calvin Innes
DA Creative Studio
+44 1482363005
email us here