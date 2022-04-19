Insulation Market Size 2022-2027: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

Insulation Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the insulation market to reach US$ 69.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2027.

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled "Insulation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global market reached a value of US$ 50.3 Billion in 2021. Insulation represents a thick substance deployed for eliminating the transmission of electricity, sound and heat in physical spaces. It involves various low thermal conductivity components, including pipes, blankets, boards, and foams that are typically accessible in mineral wools, polyethene and polystyrene material types. Insulation assists in saving non-renewable resources, mitigating corrosion, moisture condensation, and carbon footprints, and promoting minimal energy consumption. Consequently, they are extensively employed in industrial and residential areas.

The increasing construction activities, along with the rising need to optimize machine performance and make manufacturing processes more efficient are primarily driving the global insulation market growth. Additionally, growing environmental concerns have prompted governments of various nations to implement favorable policies that promote the uptake of insulation materials, which further aids in ensuring energy conservation and sustainable development. Moreover, the increasing incorporation of thermal insulation in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems for minimizing power consumption, ensuring optimum temperature of the medium, and preventing the risk of condensation is also propelling the market growth. Besides this, extensive fundings in industrial infrastructure and the increasing demand for cold storage units in food and beverage (F&D) industry are contributing to the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the insulation market to reach US$ 69.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2027.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

GAF

Knauf Insulation

Johns Manville

3M Company

Owens Corning

Saint Gobain

Recticel

Kingspan Group

URSA

Rockwool Group

Atlas Roofing Corporation

BASF Polyurethanes

Byucksan Corporation

Bridgestone Corporation

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Material Type:

Polystyrene

Mineral Wool

Glass Wool

Polyurethane

Calcium Silicate

Others

Breakup by Function:

Thermal

Acoustic

Electric

Others

Breakup by Form:

Blanket

Foam

Board

Pipe

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Non-Residential

Residential

Industrial & Plant Equipment

HVAC Equipment

Appliances

Transport Equipment

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

