Cutting Winner: SCULPFUN S9 Laser Engraver 

High-tech laser company SCULPFUN uses the most advanced diode laser beam shaping technology to make such a small laser very powerful.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laser engraving technology has been ameliorated continuously over 60 years, from CO2 lasers to fiber lasers. Now it turns out Diode Lasers Beam Shaping Technology. Although fiber lasers and CO2 lasers machines are most common, there are some disadvantages that can’t be ignored such as low energy density, very short service life, high overall cost from machine price to maintenance cost, limited materials allowed, and other disacantages like operating system complexity and software incompatibility. To figure out a solution to all the issues that mentions above, SCULPFUN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, a company focusing on sculpture product, presents a new laser engraver - Sculpfun S9 Laser Engraver.

Technology Fuels the Future of Engraving

S9 adopts the latest technology - Laser Beam Shaping Technology that makes it superior to its predecessors.

-Higher energy density and Stronger penetration: using thinner beam and a longer effective energy range so that S9 is equipped with higher laser energy density beam and stronger cutting ability.

-Efficient and cheaper: cutting thicker and engraving thinner than ordinary spot compressed laser, which makes S9 has almost 90W CO2 laser cutting effect（In terms of cutting depth） but much cheaper.

-Wide range of application scenarios: cutting beast up to 15mm thick wood cutting, 10mm plywood, 10mm Acylic, 0.08mm ultra-thin engraving line, strong enough to engrave stainless steel directly, engraves ceramics clearly and deeply.

Detailed Features Lead to Success

Apart from the latest technology, Sculpfun S9 Laser Engraver is granted for 2 patents for the utility model and 2 patents for the design. There are some feature highlights that make the higher-end machine user-friendly.

-Cost Less and beyond the expectation: S9 costs only ＄300 but can cut up to 15mm thick wood, 10mm acrylic, carve ceramics and stainless steel, this is almost beyond the effect of 90W CO2 laser.

-Wider Compatibility: If you are afraid of coming across some software and supported formats issues, then S9 really expands your capabilities. The machine is compatible with various mature engraving software, such as LaserGRBL, LightBurn, Benbox, GrblController, L1teFire, supports PWM mode engraving, supports Windows system, Apple system (LightBurn), and engraving file format Support JPG, PNG, DXF, SVG, G-code, NC, BMP, etc.

-Easier to Use and Fast Focusing Design: Some laser machines are required professional knowledge or experience to operate. As for S9, the whole structure is designed for easy-assembly, and the assembly can be completed in 10-20 minutes. The structural frame is very durable and remains open to upgrading. During use, you can keep the frame and replace it with other new lasers. Or replace longer metal beams to expand the engraving area.

Also, S9 has the fastest focus design. The S9 laser combines a fixed focus lens and a sliding design. You only need to slide the laser and tighten the screws to complete the focusing. This makes it very easy to use the laser.

-Safer to Use and Eye Protection Design: The machine is equipped with a very convenient power switch, which is not available in others. Fixing holes are reserved on the four feet and the body structure to facilitate fixing the machine and the data cable.

What’s more, the laser filter cover filters 98% of the ultraviolet light to the eyes. You and the people around you can watch laser engraving without wearing goggles. At the same time it can prevent animals from catching the laser spot.

-Square Measuring Ruler: X-axis and Y-axis contain precise scale lines, which is convenient for you to measure the size of engraving objects quickly. The 410x420mm large-area engraving interval can meet your various engraving needs.

Innovation Creats Excellent User Experiences

“The laser is just great. I'm absolutely thrilled. When opening the cardboard box, it quickly becomes apparent that everything is well thought out. Clean, each part individually packed is stored in a designated space. Screw bags are numbered, the tool is completely included. The setup is really simple…The results are much more than I had hoped for and I am very happy to be able to implement my ideas with them.”

User review on Banggood

“The assembly was easy, just follow the instructions. Cuts and engraves perfectly!”

User reviews on Amazon

