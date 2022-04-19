Blue Hydrogen Market May See Big Move | Hydrogenics, Siemens, Equinor, CertifHy Canada, Uniper SE, Linde plc and more
Rapid increase in prices of fuels and increasing pollution due to combustion of fossil fuels are some key factors driving market revenue growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The Global Blue Hydrogen Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Blue Hydrogen Market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Blue Hydrogen Market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Blue Hydrogen Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Blue Hydrogen Market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.
Rapid increase in prices of fuels has led to rising demand for alternative and sustainable sources of energy, such as blue hydrogen. Crude oil prices have risen steadily since mid-2020, due to slower increase in production and rapid growth in demand, which has contributed to price inflation. Cartels formed by major oil exporters are mainly responsible for manipulating the price of crude oil. In December 2020, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other countries, such as Russia, that coordinate production with OPEC, announced to continue to limit production throughout 2021 to support higher crude oil prices.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/347
Key players in the market Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Linde plc, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Hydrogenics, Siemens, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp., Equinor, CertifHy Canada Inc., Green Hydrogen Systems, and Uniper SE, among others.
Market Scope:
One of the report’s central components is the broad Blue Hydrogen market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period.
Competitive Landscape:
Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/347
Further key findings from the report suggest
In July 2020, Equinor, a Norway-based petroleum refining company, revealed a major project in the hydrogen generation coupled with carbon capture with storage system. The aim of the project is to produce blue hydrogen using natural gas with the associated CO2 captured and safety storage of the same.
A shift in renewable power sources has helped the market grow drastically as the blue hydrogen works as an initiator of the green hydrogen and its proper commercialization in the future. Portable power, storage based power especially for the automotive & domestic electricity generation are some of the market propellers. The Power Generation in the End-Use Vertical segment is growing at a CAGR of 17.3% throughout the projected era.
North America owing to its leading investment in the electrification & renewable power generation sources, along with a higher thrust on the alternative propulsion system for the automotive especially in the United States is expected to fuel regional market growth substantially.
To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blue-hydrogen-market
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Blue Hydrogen Market on the basis of Technology, End-Use Verticals, and Region:
Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027)
Steam Methane Reforming (SMR)
Autothermal Reforming (ATR)
Gas Partial Oxidation (GP)
End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027)
Power Generation
Chemical Industries
Petroleum Refinery
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Russia
UK
Germany
France
BENELUX
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel
Rest of MEA
Key Questions Addressed in the Report:
Who are the leading players in the Blue Hydrogen industry?
Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?
What are the key applications of Blue Hydrogen?
Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?
What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?
Explore More Reports offered by Emergen Research:
Battery Materials Market
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/battery-materials-market-may-see-big-move-asahi-kasei-corporation-hitachi-chemicals-umicore-posco-and-more
3D Printing Metal Market
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/3d-printing-metals-market-is-expected-to-reach-the-value-of-5159-4-million-usd-by-the-end-of-2027
Liquid Fertilizers Market
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/liquid-fertilizers-market-is-expected-to-grow-by-usd-3-07-billion-during-2019-2027-progressing-at-a-cagr-of-3-8-during-the-forecast-period
Water Treatment Chemicals Market
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/water-treatment-chemicals-market-business-status-industry-trends-and-outlook-2021-to-2026
3D Printing Plastic Market
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/3d-printing-plastic-market-to-grow-at-cagr-of-24-3-during-forecast-period-notes-emergen-research-study
Synthetic Rubber Market
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/synthetic-rubber-market-may-see-big-move-dupont-sabic-sibur-international-exxon-mobil-corporation-and-more
Light Weapons Market
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/light-weapons-market-report-analysis-share-revenue-growth-rate-with-forecast-overview
Bioplastics Market
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/bioplastics-market-size-is-projected-to-reach-usd-25-27-billion-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-14-9-by-emergen-research
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn