Liquid Expat Mortgages Reacts to Savills’ April Housing Market Update

Liquid Expat Mortgages: 'Savills rightly notes that much of the spectacular growth has been underpinned by the difference between rental supply and demand.'

Having suffered over the course of the pandemic, London is in the midst of a rental revival as people return to the city to live, socialise, and travel.

Because of the extremely high prices of property and the difficult domestic conditions, prospective first-time buyers are being stopped from getting onto the property ladder, meaning that they are staying in the rental market longer.

The number of renters between 55 and 64 has doubled in the last 10 years, with 11% of that age group now in the rental market. The proportion of 45 to 54-year-olds has also grown – from 11% in 2011 to 16% in 2021.