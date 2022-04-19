Automotive Steering Torque Sensors Market Trends Increases Steadily Growth at a CAGR of 6.1% by 2027 | Honeywell, Denso

global Automotive Steering Torque Sensors Market

The report on the Automotive Steering Torque Sensors market is an accumulation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessments by industry analysts, and inputs from industry specialists and industry participants over the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per various segments. The report further maps the qualitative impact of diverse market factors on market segments and geographies.

The automotive steering torque sensors market in Europe is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing sales of passenger cars, especially in Germany and the U.K. For instance, according to the OICA, in 2017, around 3,442,100 units of passenger cars were sold in Germany, which increased from 3,351,607 units in 2016. Electric power system includes steering torque sensor that measures torque applied by driver over the steering wheel. Moreover, integration of electric power system tends to reduce overall weight of vehicles. Therefore, these factors are expected to increase demand for steering torque sensors in the automotive sectors.



𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Crane Electronics, Honeywell International, Sensor Technology, Valeo, TE connectivity, Kistler Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Norbar Torque Tools Ltd, Bourns, Inc., Advanced Micro Electronics CO., Limited, and Methode Electronics, Inc.



𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

Global Automotive Steering Torque Sensors Market, By Application:

➼ Passenger Cars

➼ Commercial Vehicles

➼ Heavy Commercial Vehicles

➼ Light Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Steering Torque Sensors Market, By Sales Channel:

➼ Original Equipment Manufacturer

➼ After Market

𝗠𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵:-

The report contains first-hand information gathered by key players through a quantitative and qualitative analysis based on the parameters of Porter's Five Force Model. It sheds light on macroeconomic indicators, parent market trends, and growth drivers. To gain a better understanding of the market, primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) and secondary research (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been conducted. The data used in the report has been subjected to multi-step verification to ensure both the authenticity and the quality of the insight provided. Bottom-up and top-down approaches are also employed in order to ensure the credibility of valuations and market segments.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁:-

Global Automotive Steering Torque Sensors Market Research Report 2022 - 2027

⁍ Chapter 1 Automotive Steering Torque Sensors Market Overview

⁍ Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

⁍ Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

⁍ Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

⁍ Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

⁍ Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

⁍ Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

⁍ Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

⁍ Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

⁍ Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

⁍ Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

⁍ Chapter 12 Global Automotive Steering Torque Sensors Market Forecast

