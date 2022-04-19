Metaverse in Finance Market: Trends – Increasing adoption of metaverse by brokerage companies and banks

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advancements in metaverse, increasing popularity and adoption of cryptocurrencies, and use of metaverse to improve financial data management are some key factors expected to drive market growth

Advancements in metaverse are expected to boost its adoption in the finance and business sector with a sharp focus on social connection. Businesses can leverage metaverse to advertise their products and will open up new opportunities for entirely digital products. Increasing focus on virtual reality, digital assets, blockchain and cryptocurrency, rising use of metaverse technology to streamline financial data management, and development of metaverse wallets are some factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Rapid adoption of metaverse technology by traditional financial institutions, integration of decentralized finance protocols, and growing popularity of NFTs are some other factors expected to further contribute to revenue share over the forecast period.

Metaverse is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the finance sector as increasing number of financial institutions are integrating metaverse with their financial services to provide better offerings and enhance customer experience. Metaverse can play a crucial role in management of large datasets of financial transactions. Blockchain and cryptocurrencies can further improve security of the transactions and prevent frauds and suspicious activities. In addition, numerous banks and financial institutions have started using VR and AR in financial projects to strengthen customer relations, provide coaching and personalized guidance, and accelerate digitized banking and these factors are expected to fuel revenue growth of the market going ahead. Increasing collaboration of fintech firms and financial institutions with metaverse-based companies to drive development of digital banks in the metaverse are some other factors that can drive market growth going ahead.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Bank of America

BNP Paribas

National Bank of Kuwait

Kookmin Bank

Shinhan Bank

IBK Investment & Securities

NH Investment & Securities

Mogo, Inc.

The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. Additionally, the report also covers details of the company, such as sales and distribution area, product portfolios, specifications, and others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global metaverse in finance market on the basis of component, technology, end use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hardware

Software

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Blockchain

Metaverse Wallets

Virtual Assistants

Non-fungible Tokens (NFT)

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Brokerage Firms

Investment Banks

Financial Institutions

Fintech Companies

Digital Asset Management Companies

Financial Advisory Companies

Commercial Banks

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Metaverse in Finance market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Metaverse in Finance market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the Metaverse in Finance market ?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Metaverse in Finance market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Metaverse in Finance market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global Metaverse in Finance market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market.

