Stamping Fasteners Market New Business Opportunities and Investment Research Report 2022-2027 | Franklin, Scovill, Acro

๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐——๐˜†๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐˜€:=

Less time taken by stamping process as compared to other methods to prepare joints such as clinching is major driver for stamping fastenerโ€™s market growth. According to report of Industrial Fasteners Institute (2016), global fastener demand was US$ 69.6 billion in 2015, and is expected to witness growth rate of 2.4% over the forecast period. This in turn is expected to drive growth of the stamping fasteners market, as precision stamping is a fast and cost-effective solution for manufacturing large quantities of products.

๐—–๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—Ÿ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ: P&R Fasteners, Scovill Fasteners, Kapco, Franklin Fastener, ARO Metal Stamping, Acro Metal Stamping, Trans-Matic, Diehl, Tornillerรญa DEBA Fasteners, and Koninklijke Nedschroef Holding B.V.

๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ง๐—ฎ๐˜ ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ผ๐—บ๐˜†:-

On the basis of material, global stamping fasteners market is segmented into:

ยป Stainless steel

ยป Alloy steel

ยป Brass

ยป Aluminum

ยป Copper

On the basis of product type, global stamping fasteners market is segmented into:

ยป Nuts

ยป Tapping Plates

ยป U-Clips

ยป Bolts

ยป Custom Stamped Components

On the basis of end-use industries, global stamping fasteners market is segmented into:

ยป Automotive

ยป Electrical

ยป Electronics

ยป Medical

ยป Construction

