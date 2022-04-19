Ozone Generation Technology Market :Increasing industrial activities and rising scarcity of drinking water

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 1,055.3 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trends – Emergence of ozone-based advanced oxidation processes

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ozone Generation Technology Market report covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Increasing industrial activities in developing countries and rising scarcity of drinking water are key factors driving global ozone generation technology market growth

The research contains the details about the latest events in the Ozone Generation Technology market including but not limited to the product launches, acquisition and mergers, collaborations and technology advancements with an aim to help business evangelists, product owners and marketing personnel understand what the future demands, customer preferences, consumption volume, production capacity and supply chain management of the Ozone Generation Technology market will be like

Ozone is one of the most powerful natural germicidal and purifying substances with antibacterial properties, which is boosting its application for the treatment of water and wastewater. Ozone offers a cost-effective and sustainable alternative to chlorine, which is resulting in increasing popularity of ozone generation technology.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In January 2018, METAWATER Co., Ltd. announced that the company is going to supply ozone generating systems for Xicheng Water Treatment Plant in Wuxi City, Jiangsu Province, China. The company entered the large-scale ozone water treatment market in China on a full-scale basis in 2008 and already delivered at the Xuelang Water Treatment Plant and Zhongqiao Water Treatment Plant in Wuxi City. Xicheng Water Treatment Plant is the 10th water treatment plant that has adopted the ozone generation systems of the company in China.

3g/h-9g/h segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Ability to utilize 3g/h-9 g/h unit for various applications, ranging from household to light industrial and commercial applications, is boosting revenue growth of the segment. Products with 3g/h-9g/h ozone output are versatile, efficient, reliable, and heavy duty.

Industrial water segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing industrial activities in developing countries is resulting in increasing applications of ozone generation technology for treatment of industrial waste water.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global ozone generation technology market in 2020. Presence of stringent government regulations regarding the disposal of industrial waste water into water bodies without proper treatment is expected to boost market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Some major companies included in the company profile section of the global market report are SUEZ, Ebara Corporation, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Primozone Production AB, METAWATER Co., Ltd., Xylem Inc., ESCO International, and Chemtronics.

The research study sheds light on the key growth opportunities and market trends along with other vital market dynamics, including the drivers and restraints on the industry growth. With this report, the prospective buyers can be sure to become capable of adapting to the changes in the Ozone Generation Technology industry.

The study has been conducted on the basis of inputs from the industry leaders. Thus, a conscious effort to dive deep and unearth hard to find information pertaining to the growing market landscape and growth prospects over the next few years is clearly visible in the study. The market intelligence report further comprises of discussions about the major vendors operating in the Ozone Generation Technology space

Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Less than 3 g/h

3g/h-9 g/h

More than 9 g/h

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Industrial Water

Wastewater

Drinking Water

Air Treatment

Others

Global Ozone Generation Technology Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Ozone Generation Technology Market . It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Overview of the Ozone Generation Technology Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional Ozone Generation Technology share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

