Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market Report, Trends, Size, Growth and Opportunity 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) market reached a value of US$ 43.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 95.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.15% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automatic-identification-data-capture-market/requestsample

Automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) is extensively used to automatically identify objects and assets, record data, inventories, documents, and collect information in the computer system. It is a technique that is deployed to obtain, record, and convert data in a digital file. The commonly used AIDC tools include magnetic strips, barcode scanners, fingerprint scanners, optical character recognition (OCR), and radio frequency identification (RFID) systems. It is largely used across the healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, and distribution sectors.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The rapidly expanding e-commerce sector and the expanding usage of AIDC in banking and finance and healthcare sectors are some of the key factors providing an impetus to the market growth. In line with this, the usage of biometrics and smart cards in financial institutions, to provide additional protection and enhanced security during transactional processes, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Other factors, such as the extensive utilization of these tools in increasing in the healthcare sector for improved visibility of information and accurate capturing of patient data, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the automatic identification and data capture market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Alien Technology LLC

Cognex Corporation

Datalogic S.p.A. (Hydra SpA)

Epson America Inc. (Seiko Epson Corporation)

Godex International Co Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

NEC Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Sato Holdings Corporation

Sick AG

Synaptics Incorporated

Toshiba TEC Corporation

TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global automatic identification and data capture market on the basis of offering, product type, vertical and region.

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Product Type:

Barcode Scanners

Magnetic Stripe Cards

Smart Cards

Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Systems

RFID Products

Biometric Systems

Breakup by Vertical:

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Banking and Finance

Healthcare

Government

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automatic-identification-data-capture-market

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.