Bike Sharing Market Expects to Reach US$ 4.49 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 5.10%

Bike Sharing Market Report

The Bike Sharing Market Report has been categorized based on bike type, sharing system and application.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Bike Sharing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” the market reached a value of US$ 3.28 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global bike sharing market to reach a value of US$ 4.49 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.10% during 2022-2027.

Bike sharing is a system that makes conventional and electric bikes available for shared use on a short-term basis through a self-service rental scheme, which is often free. These systems are generally segmented into docked and dockless systems. In a dockless system, the bikes do not require a docking station and are allowed to be parked within a defined bike rack, while docked systems provide special bike racks to lock the bike that releases it by computer control. Bike sharing offers both locals and tourists an easy, low-cost and efficient means of transportation around cities.

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the global market share

• Market Segmentation by bike type, sharing system and application.

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape for bike sharing market

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

The market is primarily driven by the growing need for urban transportation that offers ease of transit. In addition to this, considerable advancements in technologies, such as the widespread integration of bike sharing systems with GPS, consumer-ready mobile payments, and the internet of Things (IoT), are providing a substantial boost to the market growth. Furthermore, the rising venture capital investments, numerous government initiatives undertaken for the development of bike-sharing infrastructure and extensive research and development (R&D) activities are creating a positive market outlook.

Key Players Included in Global Bike Sharing Market Research Report:

• Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd.

• Bird Rides Inc.

• BIXI Montréal

• CycleHop LLC

• Donkeyrepublic Admin Aps

• JCDecaux Group

• Lime, Lyft Inc.

• Nextbike GmbH (TIER Mobility AG)

• SG Bike Pte. Ltd. (ISOTeam Ltd.)

• Smoove and Uber Technologies Inc.

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.



Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Bike Type:

• Traditional and Convectional

• E-Bikes

Breakup by Sharing System:

• Docked

• Dock-Less

Breakup by Application:

• Short Term

• Long Term

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

TOC for the Bike Sharing Market Research Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Bike Sharing Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

