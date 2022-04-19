Expo 2020 Dubai Ends, Indonesia Pavilion Successfully Received USD 34.88 Billion of Trade and Investment Agreement
DUBAI, UAE, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expo 2020 Dubai, which officially ended in March, also marked the closing of the Indonesia Pavilion at this prestigious five-year event. The Director-General of National Export Development of the Ministry of Trade and Commissioner General of the Indonesian Pavilion, Didi Sumedi, revealed, through the miniature exhibition of the country, Indonesia has succeeded in opening up many opportunities to improve the national economy, including obtaining trade and investment potential of USD 34.88 billion from several business forums.
"Six months of Expo 2020 Dubai has provided an opportunity for Indonesia to showcase the nation's potential and the many achievements that we have successfully achieved. We should also be proud because this event also opens the eyes of people worldwide to visit a country rich in culture and natural beauty," said Didi.
Didi continued, these various achievements were thanks to the holding of innovative activities at the Indonesia Pavilion for 26 weeks of participation at Expo 2020 Dubai. The Indonesian Pavilion has successfully presented investment opportunities through 193 activities, such as business forums, one-on-one meetings, and seminars for the Middle East Market and the world. In addition, more than 650 SME products have been exhibited to make local Indonesian products more recognized and able to intensify exports. Various cultural performances are displayed every day to add excitement and make visitors from around the world more interested in Indonesia.
Achievement of Indonesia's Trade and Investment Potential at Expo 2020 Dubai
Indonesia's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai has resulted in extraordinary achievements, ranging from transactions and potential orders of USD 2 billion originating from business forums and business matching activities.
During President Jokowi's visit on November 4, 2021, 19 business and investment cooperation agreements worth US$32.7 billion in business to business (B2B) and government-to-government (G2G) schemes were also signed. The agreement focuses on promoting national investment, taxation, cooperation between central banks, vaccine validation, digital platforms to facilitate mobility, tourism, certified and progressive training for crew members, education and diplomat training, and mangrove management.
Another business agreement that Indonesia managed to get in business matching was signing 4 MoUs in November 2021 through trade mission activities worth USD 180 million/volume for gold jewelry products for one year. In addition, there was the signing of an MoU for construction projects in the United Arab Emirates and the marketing of Indonesian palm oil products in the Middle East region.
Not only that, Middle Eastern investors and other countries are also interested in IKN projects, SEZ development, and infrastructure, renewable energy, agriculture, education, and culture, as well as communication and information technology which attract many investment opportunities.
The day before the closing of the Indonesian Pavilion, Indonesia also signed a business agreement with Lulu Hypermarket, which is expected to help small industries and SMEs, especially regarding Indonesian halal products, to continue to intensify exports to the Middle East Market. On the closing day itself, the Indonesia Pavilion also signed the MoU for strategic cooperation between EGA and INALIUM, the major manufacturing companies of the UAE and Indonesia.
The Excitement during the Closing Ceremony of the Indonesia Pavilion
The Indonesia Pavilion was closed with an extraordinary cultural performance. Indonesia's various achievements from the groundbreaking activities for 26 weeks of Expo 2020 Dubai are shown in a special kaleidoscope video. Cultural performances are displayed starting from the Jaipong dance and the Bali Pesona dance performed by the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economics. In addition, the Indonesia Pavilion will also be enlivened by various folk dances and songs.
"The closing of the Indonesia Pavilion is a sign that we have all succeeded in carrying out our mandate to give the best for Indonesia. We hope that all the achievements made can further expand Indonesia's opportunities to advance the nation's economy," said Didi.
